Find fall comfort in a bowl of pumpkin crumble

(Family Features) Make fall entertaining a breeze this year, regardless of the occasion, with warm, satisfying sides that serve a crowd. Whether you’re enjoying roasted chicken, tender turkey or grilled fish for the main course, Sheet Pan Roasted Grapes and Sweet Potatoes provide a medley of color and taste that call to mind the flavors of the season.

As an effortless solution to please guests, this one-pan recipe lets the oven do the work while you enjoy the gathering and mingle with loved ones. Fresh California grapes are the star ingredient, versatile enough to headline fall recipes with their juicy burst of flavor and pop of color. Plus, roasting them intensifies their flavor as the natural sugars caramelize.

They can elevate get-togethers throughout autumn, and when paired with sweet potatoes, red onion and tangy balsamic glaze, you can create a roasted treat that complements main courses all season long.

Servings: 6

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

3 cups red Grapes from California

1 pound orange sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices

3/4 cup thinly sliced onion

freshly ground pepper, to taste

snipped fresh basil

Heat oven to 425 F. In large bowl, combine oil, vinegar, salt, grapes, sweet potatoes and onion, tossing well to coat. Place on large baking sheet and spread in single layer. Bake 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender, stirring halfway through cooking. Sprinkle with freshly ground pepper, to taste, and fresh basil.

Nutritional information per serving: 170 calories; 2 g protein; 27 g carbohydrates; 7 g fat (37% calories from fat); 1 g saturated fat (5% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 310 mg sodium; 2 g fiber.



SOURCE:

California Table Grape Commission