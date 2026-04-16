Live Better
Curating a memorable vacation for your family
(Family Features) Travel has a way of slowing time down, creating memories for loved ones that last long after suitcases are unpacked and regular routines return. For many Americans, their most treasured family memories took place on a vacation or trip rather than at home.
In fact, nearly 67% said they value a core memory more than a physical souvenir after a vacation, according to a survey commissioned by Holland America Line, a cruise line that has been exploring Alaska for nearly 80 years. What’s more, almost 86% of survey respondents said they have looked at photos or videos from a past trip to lift their mood, and more than 90% said positive travel memories can improve their mood during difficult times.
With Alaska on the travel bucket list of more than two-thirds of Americans, it’s a destination that is influencing experience-focused family adventures.
Explore Curiosities
Travel is about more than seeing new places. For many Americans, it’s also a time to learn, explore new interests and slow down. Booking a cruise can encourage those behaviors.
According to the survey, 61% of Americans are more likely to try new foods while traveling on a cruise, and nearly half (48%) said they’ve discovered a new interest or hobby during their cruise, including wildlife, food, history or culture. For example, cruise guests may be able to try local specialties, like fresh Alaskan seafood, reindeer sausage, birch syrup and Alaskan berries, while on board.
Unstructured time is part of the appeal of cruises, with 28% of respondents sharing they read more during their trips.
Focus on Nature
Nature-focused destinations stand out because they offer experiences that feel rare and immersive, especially in places where wildlife and landscapes are central to the journey. More than 4 in 10 survey respondents said seeing wildlife in nature would be the most memorable family vacation experience, compared with about 12% who said meeting a character at a theme park would stand out most.
Whether spotting whales, watching glaciers calve or seeing the Northern Lights stretch across the Alaskan sky, the landscape being part of the experience helps define the journey. To help guests witness the majestic animals found in Alaska, including whales, eagles, bears, moose, otters, seals, sea lions and more, Holland America Line carries a wildlife expert on board. Plus, a wildlife spotting guide points out native animals found along the cruise route and a map with the best places to see each species is included.
“Guests tell us time and again how profoundly nature shapes the memories they carry home,” said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president of Alaska Operations at Holland America Line. “Wildlife sightings, time outdoors and shared moments linger long after the cruise ends, especially for families exploring Alaska together.”
Reimagine Family Time
For families, travel often creates time for bonding that daily routines simply don’t allow. More than half of the survey respondents said their best family memories occurred while traveling together, and more than 4 out of 5 (82%) said some of their strongest family bonding moments happened during a vacation or family trip.
In addition to shared memories, more than 91% said travel had a positive impact on their mental and emotional well-being.
As travelers look for relief from routine and overstimulation, finding experiences rooted in nature, exploration and shared moments can help create lasting memories and emotional connection.
To learn more about Alaska travel and book your next family adventure, visit hollandamerica.com.
SOURCE:
Live Better
Dive in: How to prep the pool for summer
(Feature Impact) Summer will be here before you know it, but before you start digging out the bathing suits, beach towels and sunscreen, be sure to take time to prep your pool for the swimming, tanning and splashing to come.
Deep Clean
Start by giving your pool a good scrub. Remove debris such as leaves, branches, rocks and other items that may have collected over. Then use your cleaner of choice and a hard brush to scour the walls and floor to remove algae, stains and loose dirt.
Apply an Algaecide
No one wants to swim in green water with slimy surfaces. To prevent algae growth, add an algaecide to the water. These chemical cleaning agents are best used preventatively to keep algae spores from growing and water clear.
Shock It Up
Shocking a pool is simpler way to describe superchlorination – a process that involves adding a large amount of chlorine to destroy bacteria, algae and other contaminants that may have formed. As for how much shock to use, usually about 1 pound of shock per 10,000 gallons of water for routine pool maintenance.
Lessons in (Water) Chemistry
A healthy pool season is all about the right mix of chemicals and pH levels. Before you get into testing mode, you’ll need to have a water testing kit on hand. Begin the process by testing the pH levels of the water and adjust as needed to keep the pH between 7.2-7.8. Keeping the pH levels in this range helps prevent skin irritation and eye discomfort.
Filter First
As much as you may be ready to dive in after the prep work, you’ll want to run the filter first – for at least one full day. It helps distribute the shock and algaecide throughout the water and remove any lingering bacteria to help ensure your pool stays clear and clean.
Find more tips to get your pool ready for summer at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Live Better
Travel smarter for spring’s most anticipated moments
(Feature Impact) Sports fandom is riding a fresh wave of energy, and travelers can turn that inspiration into trips built around the games they love most.
You’ve done the staycation. Maybe even the workcation. Now it’s time for the sportcation, where game day sets the schedule from tip-offs and first pitches to photo finishes.
This season, travelers can rally around championship matchups and legendary rivalries with the global Bonus Journeys offer from World of Hyatt. Through April 15, members who register for the offer can:
- Earn 3,000 Bonus Points for every three eligible nights – up to 21,000 Bonus Points – at participating hotels and resorts worldwide.
- Earn more rewards at Hyatt Place and Hyatt Select hotels and receive an additional 1,000 Bonus Points for every three eligible nights, up to 7,000 additional Bonus Points, for a total of up to 28,000 Bonus Points.
Regardless of the occasion, members can earn more points wherever they go next to redeem points for future free nights, room upgrades and curated experiences across the globe.
Turn Epic Live Experiences into Rewards
For those chasing courtside seats and stadium lights, spring offers the perfect excuse to plan a getaway around the action. Jump into the excitement at these hot spots:
- Set, Point, Match
Soak up the sun while enjoying tennis showdowns when you stay at Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa. Just steps from the beachfront, this hotel provides a refined take on the city’s vibrant spirit, while putting travelers close to the action as international tennis stars bring high-stakes rallies.
- Access Basketball’s Biggest Matchups
At Hyatt Select St. Louis Airport, hoops fans can soak up the fun of collegiate basketball’s biggest moments. Less than a mile from St. Louis Lambert International Airport and within easy reach of the city’s top attractions, travelers can fly in, check in and let the madness begin.
Basketball in April just hits differently. Hyatt Place Indianapolis Airport puts fans near the biggest hardwood showdowns of the season, while also providing prime access to nearby attractions.
- Batter Up This Spring
If baseball is your thing, check in at Hyatt Place Phoenix/Mesa, a valley escape that allows fans to get up close and personal with America’s pastime as the season warms up. After the final inning, unwind at the resort-style pool or practice your own short game on the nine-hole putting green.
For baseball junkies, stay just 3 miles from one of the most iconic baseball stadiums at Hyatt Place Chicago/Wicker Park. Savor game day festivities and enjoy panoramic views of the Chicago skyline from the historic Wicker Park neighborhood.
Earn Now, Play More Later
Spring stays with World of Hyatt do double duty by turning this season’s thrills into future getaways, from summer trips to crisp fall weekends. Redeem points to get more out of iconic experiences around the world.
- Root for the Winning Horse
Make a toast in the bourbon capitol of the world as you check in at Hyatt Place Louisville – East. Located 20 minutes from the legendary horse racing track, you’ll feel right at home as you watch the thoroughbreds race for a place in the history books.
- Plan a Football Escape
Make this fall’s football calendar your travel inspiration. Take college game day on the road with friends and family while staying at Hyatt Place Columbus/OSU, steps from one of football’s most iconic stadiums.
- Experience the Fast Lane
Immerse yourself in one of the world’s premier motorsports race destinations from a sophisticated base at Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid. Minutes from the new 3.3-mile street circuit, guests can pair high-speed thrills with sweeping views of central Madrid and standout culinary offerings.
This season, don’t just watch the action; travel for it and let every stay bring you closer to what’s next. Learn more and plan your next vacation at hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.
SOURCE:
Hyatt
Live Better
Luxury letdown: Features alone not the full car-buying experience
(Family Features) In a world where everyone is juggling busy schedules and endless choices, it’s only natural to want more from your vehicle. Not just more features, but more comfort, more quality and more enjoyment every time you get behind the wheel.
According to recent survey data from Mazda, 74% of car buyers said special features are “very” or “extremely important,” but 30% admitted they don’t have any features worth showing off to friends or family. This is the “luxury letdown;” the excitement of new features fades, leaving you wanting something more meaningful from your car.
People are looking for more than just bells and whistles. They want a car that feels good to drive, that is thoughtfully designed and that brings more joy and satisfaction to everyday life. It’s not about having the most options or the flashiest tech. It’s about all that and quality, comfort and a sense of connection that lasts long after the new car smell fades.
Beyond the Surface
Forget what you think you know about luxury vehicle features. The most memorable cars are typically built with an incredible attention to detail – a craftsmanship you can see and feel. Smart, thoughtful innovation makes driving better, not more complicated. From the shape of the seats to the way the materials feel under your fingertips, every detail is designed to enhance the experience. In fact, 80% of survey respondents said thoughtful design that makes the driving experience better is extremely or very important during the car-buying process. These subtle touches elevate the everyday and make a car feel truly special.
The Joy of Driving, Reimagined
Driving should be more than a means to get from point A to point B. The most rewarding vehicles are often those that make every journey feel intentional and enjoyable. Responsive handling, intuitive controls and a cabin designed for comfort can transform even the most routine commute into a moment of enjoyment. When a car is engineered to connect driver and road, it brings back the pleasure of driving many have forgotten. For some, this feeling gets lost beneath features and digital overload, but it’s possible to rediscover harmony between driver and car – making every trip feel intentional and rewarding.
Confidence Comes Standard
Safety is more than a feature – it’s a foundation. Advanced safety technologies and strong crash-test ratings provide peace of mind for drivers and their families. With an industry-leading number of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+-awarded vehicles – including the Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50, CX-50 Hybrid, CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV – Mazda is committed to keeping safety at the forefront. Features like active safety systems, robust body structures and intelligent alerts help keep everyone protected, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead.
Value That Surprises
Many shoppers believe a premium experience comes with a premium price tag. However, value is found in vehicles that deliver quality, innovation and comfort without the luxury markup. The materials, craftsmanship and driving dynamics often surprise those who expect to pay more for such an experience. It’s not just about what’s included, but how it all comes together to create a sense of satisfaction and pride in ownership. The result is a driving experience that feels special, accessible and built to last.
A New Standard for Everyday Driving
In a world that constantly demands so much, there is a kind of more that stands out. Not just in features, but in the feeling, the craftsmanship and the sheer joy of driving. This is the more of Mazda – a more that is intentional, meaningful and designed to enrich every journey.
When you’re ready for more from your next vehicle, visit Mazdausa.com.
SOURCE:
Mazda
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