Live Better
Refresh your home: Spring cleaning checklist
(Feature Impact) After months of winter, spring cleaning isn’t just about dusting and vacuuming – it’s about inviting sunlight and fresh air into your space through the open windows and giving yourself a fresh start for the longer days ahead.
It’s also a perfect opportunity to clear out the old and make room for new experiences, memories and energy. Whether you’re tackling deep cleaning for the first time or you have seasonal rituals for tidying up your home, this room-by-room guide can help you plan and conquer seasonal chores.
Whole Home:
- Declutter spaces: Donate, recycle or discard what you don’t need
- Wash windows inside and out
- Dust baseboards, walls, vents and ceiling fans
- Wipe down doors, knobs and light switches
- Vacuum and clean under and behind furniture
- Clean curtains and blinds
- Store seasonal items like winter clothing and decor
- Replace air filters
- Shampoo carpet
Kitchen:
- Empty and wipe down refrigerator and freezer
- Clean oven, stovetop and microwave
- Scrub countertops and backsplashes
- Clean out the garbage disposal
- Sweep and mop floors
- Organize the pantry and throw away any expired items
Bathrooms:
- Scrub grout and tile
- Clean mirrors and glass surfaces
- Deep clean toilets
- Wipe down cabinets and bathroom fixtures
- Wash rugs, floor mats and the shower curtain and liner
- Empty trash and clean the bin
Bedrooms and Other Living Areas:
- Wash bedding, pillows and linens
- Organize closets and drawers
- Vacuum chair, couches and mattresses as well as under cushions
- Dust shelves and decor
- Clean light fixtures and lampshades
Outdoor Areas:
- Power wash patios, sidewalks and driveways
- Wipe down outdoor furniture and replace textiles like pillows, cushions and umbrellas
- Clear debris from garden beds
- Prune shrubs, plants and trees
- Organize garages and sheds
- Reconnect hoses and sprinklers
- Prep lawn equipment such as mowers, weed eaters and blowers
For more spring cleaning tips and tricks, visit eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Live Better
Curating a memorable vacation for your family
(Family Features) Travel has a way of slowing time down, creating memories for loved ones that last long after suitcases are unpacked and regular routines return. For many Americans, their most treasured family memories took place on a vacation or trip rather than at home.
In fact, nearly 67% said they value a core memory more than a physical souvenir after a vacation, according to a survey commissioned by Holland America Line, a cruise line that has been exploring Alaska for nearly 80 years. What’s more, almost 86% of survey respondents said they have looked at photos or videos from a past trip to lift their mood, and more than 90% said positive travel memories can improve their mood during difficult times.
With Alaska on the travel bucket list of more than two-thirds of Americans, it’s a destination that is influencing experience-focused family adventures.
Explore Curiosities
Travel is about more than seeing new places. For many Americans, it’s also a time to learn, explore new interests and slow down. Booking a cruise can encourage those behaviors.
According to the survey, 61% of Americans are more likely to try new foods while traveling on a cruise, and nearly half (48%) said they’ve discovered a new interest or hobby during their cruise, including wildlife, food, history or culture. For example, cruise guests may be able to try local specialties, like fresh Alaskan seafood, reindeer sausage, birch syrup and Alaskan berries, while on board.
Unstructured time is part of the appeal of cruises, with 28% of respondents sharing they read more during their trips.
Focus on Nature
Nature-focused destinations stand out because they offer experiences that feel rare and immersive, especially in places where wildlife and landscapes are central to the journey. More than 4 in 10 survey respondents said seeing wildlife in nature would be the most memorable family vacation experience, compared with about 12% who said meeting a character at a theme park would stand out most.
Whether spotting whales, watching glaciers calve or seeing the Northern Lights stretch across the Alaskan sky, the landscape being part of the experience helps define the journey. To help guests witness the majestic animals found in Alaska, including whales, eagles, bears, moose, otters, seals, sea lions and more, Holland America Line carries a wildlife expert on board. Plus, a wildlife spotting guide points out native animals found along the cruise route and a map with the best places to see each species is included.
“Guests tell us time and again how profoundly nature shapes the memories they carry home,” said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president of Alaska Operations at Holland America Line. “Wildlife sightings, time outdoors and shared moments linger long after the cruise ends, especially for families exploring Alaska together.”
Reimagine Family Time
For families, travel often creates time for bonding that daily routines simply don’t allow. More than half of the survey respondents said their best family memories occurred while traveling together, and more than 4 out of 5 (82%) said some of their strongest family bonding moments happened during a vacation or family trip.
In addition to shared memories, more than 91% said travel had a positive impact on their mental and emotional well-being.
As travelers look for relief from routine and overstimulation, finding experiences rooted in nature, exploration and shared moments can help create lasting memories and emotional connection.
To learn more about Alaska travel and book your next family adventure, visit hollandamerica.com.
SOURCE:
Live Better
Dive in: How to prep the pool for summer
(Feature Impact) Summer will be here before you know it, but before you start digging out the bathing suits, beach towels and sunscreen, be sure to take time to prep your pool for the swimming, tanning and splashing to come.
Deep Clean
Start by giving your pool a good scrub. Remove debris such as leaves, branches, rocks and other items that may have collected over. Then use your cleaner of choice and a hard brush to scour the walls and floor to remove algae, stains and loose dirt.
Apply an Algaecide
No one wants to swim in green water with slimy surfaces. To prevent algae growth, add an algaecide to the water. These chemical cleaning agents are best used preventatively to keep algae spores from growing and water clear.
Shock It Up
Shocking a pool is simpler way to describe superchlorination – a process that involves adding a large amount of chlorine to destroy bacteria, algae and other contaminants that may have formed. As for how much shock to use, usually about 1 pound of shock per 10,000 gallons of water for routine pool maintenance.
Lessons in (Water) Chemistry
A healthy pool season is all about the right mix of chemicals and pH levels. Before you get into testing mode, you’ll need to have a water testing kit on hand. Begin the process by testing the pH levels of the water and adjust as needed to keep the pH between 7.2-7.8. Keeping the pH levels in this range helps prevent skin irritation and eye discomfort.
Filter First
As much as you may be ready to dive in after the prep work, you’ll want to run the filter first – for at least one full day. It helps distribute the shock and algaecide throughout the water and remove any lingering bacteria to help ensure your pool stays clear and clean.
Find more tips to get your pool ready for summer at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Live Better
Travel smarter for spring’s most anticipated moments
(Feature Impact) Sports fandom is riding a fresh wave of energy, and travelers can turn that inspiration into trips built around the games they love most.
You’ve done the staycation. Maybe even the workcation. Now it’s time for the sportcation, where game day sets the schedule from tip-offs and first pitches to photo finishes.
This season, travelers can rally around championship matchups and legendary rivalries with the global Bonus Journeys offer from World of Hyatt. Through April 15, members who register for the offer can:
- Earn 3,000 Bonus Points for every three eligible nights – up to 21,000 Bonus Points – at participating hotels and resorts worldwide.
- Earn more rewards at Hyatt Place and Hyatt Select hotels and receive an additional 1,000 Bonus Points for every three eligible nights, up to 7,000 additional Bonus Points, for a total of up to 28,000 Bonus Points.
Regardless of the occasion, members can earn more points wherever they go next to redeem points for future free nights, room upgrades and curated experiences across the globe.
Turn Epic Live Experiences into Rewards
For those chasing courtside seats and stadium lights, spring offers the perfect excuse to plan a getaway around the action. Jump into the excitement at these hot spots:
- Set, Point, Match
Soak up the sun while enjoying tennis showdowns when you stay at Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa. Just steps from the beachfront, this hotel provides a refined take on the city’s vibrant spirit, while putting travelers close to the action as international tennis stars bring high-stakes rallies.
- Access Basketball’s Biggest Matchups
At Hyatt Select St. Louis Airport, hoops fans can soak up the fun of collegiate basketball’s biggest moments. Less than a mile from St. Louis Lambert International Airport and within easy reach of the city’s top attractions, travelers can fly in, check in and let the madness begin.
Basketball in April just hits differently. Hyatt Place Indianapolis Airport puts fans near the biggest hardwood showdowns of the season, while also providing prime access to nearby attractions.
- Batter Up This Spring
If baseball is your thing, check in at Hyatt Place Phoenix/Mesa, a valley escape that allows fans to get up close and personal with America’s pastime as the season warms up. After the final inning, unwind at the resort-style pool or practice your own short game on the nine-hole putting green.
For baseball junkies, stay just 3 miles from one of the most iconic baseball stadiums at Hyatt Place Chicago/Wicker Park. Savor game day festivities and enjoy panoramic views of the Chicago skyline from the historic Wicker Park neighborhood.
Earn Now, Play More Later
Spring stays with World of Hyatt do double duty by turning this season’s thrills into future getaways, from summer trips to crisp fall weekends. Redeem points to get more out of iconic experiences around the world.
- Root for the Winning Horse
Make a toast in the bourbon capitol of the world as you check in at Hyatt Place Louisville – East. Located 20 minutes from the legendary horse racing track, you’ll feel right at home as you watch the thoroughbreds race for a place in the history books.
- Plan a Football Escape
Make this fall’s football calendar your travel inspiration. Take college game day on the road with friends and family while staying at Hyatt Place Columbus/OSU, steps from one of football’s most iconic stadiums.
- Experience the Fast Lane
Immerse yourself in one of the world’s premier motorsports race destinations from a sophisticated base at Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid. Minutes from the new 3.3-mile street circuit, guests can pair high-speed thrills with sweeping views of central Madrid and standout culinary offerings.
This season, don’t just watch the action; travel for it and let every stay bring you closer to what’s next. Learn more and plan your next vacation at hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.
SOURCE:
Hyatt
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