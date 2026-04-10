NEWS
Pickleball Courts dedicated with big crowd in attendance
It was an exciting afternoon in Bowie as the new Blade Pickleball Courts were formally dedicated and opened for Play Friday. Hosted by the 4B Economic Development Corporation, Bowie Chamber of Commerce, Bowie Community Development and 4A BEDC the groups celebrated the success of hard work, patience and partnership. Read more on the story in the Thursday Bowie News with lots more photos. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Top – (Right) Abbi Hatton, a professional pickleball player from Bridgeport was excited to take part in the dedication playing a few rounds with other local players. She has been playing 3 years and recently signed a full-time contract with the Professional Pickleball Association.
NEWS
Road to close during sewer line install
Roach St. between Highway 59 & Jackson St. will be closed for approximately two weeks for sewer line installation.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/SqTOhP4
NEWS
New business agenda topics face Bowie City Council
Members of the Bowie City Council will face an agenda predominately filled with new business when they meet a 6 p.m. on April 14 in council chambers.
A bid will be awarded to Public Management for application and administrative services for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Parks grant, which the city will be applying for. At last week’s parks board meeting a preliminary draft plan for the parks, which may be included in the city’s new comprehensive plan was reviewed touching on needs and concerns of citizens.
The planning and zoning committee will make a recommendation to replat a 4.06 acre section of phase one Kingdom Ridge subdivision. The public library staff also will discuss changing operating hours.
Nine appointments will be up for council actions: Reappointments to the parks board that include Margin Latham, Janice Blahuta and Michael Eichler; reappointments to the hotel/motel board of Gaylynn Burris and Jamie Rodden, plus a new hotel board appointment in Wendy Hickey.
The only other items on the agenda are consent agenda for minutes, the city manager’s report and public comments.
NEWS
Montague County to receive outside audit
Montague County Commissioners will receive the 2025-25 outside audit when they meet at 9 a.m. on April 13.
Michael Edgin, Edgin, Fleming and Fleming PC will make the financial report presentation.
In budgetary issues, the court will consider creating an animal shelter department with all necessary line-items and make a budget adjustment for $56,000 from courthouse maintenance to new line items for salary and operations.
A notice of election for the May 26 joint primary runoff election will be offered along with an addendum to the non-exclusive license and service agreement with Local Government Solutions for an additional user in justice of the peace two’s office.
The court will consider a revised quote from Ferguson to replace nine showers in the county jail. The county also will discuss going out for bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil
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