Pickleball Courts dedicated with big crowd in attendance

It was an exciting afternoon in Bowie as the new Blade Pickleball Courts were formally dedicated and opened for Play Friday. Hosted by the 4B Economic Development Corporation, Bowie Chamber of Commerce, Bowie Community Development and 4A BEDC the groups celebrated the success of hard work, patience and partnership. Read more on the story in the Thursday Bowie News with lots more photos. (Photos by Barbara Green)

Top – (Right) Abbi Hatton, a professional pickleball player from Bridgeport was excited to take part in the dedication playing a few rounds with other local players. She has been playing 3 years and recently signed a full-time contract with the Professional Pickleball Association.

Court numbers and paddles awaited the players after a ribbon cutting.

Margin Latham, chairman of the parks board, received a commemorative paddle, along with members of the 4A and 4B boards, the builder and other city officials. Janis Crawley, EDC executive director, made the presentations.