Road to close during sewer line install

Members of the Bowie City Council will face an agenda predominately filled with new business when they meet a 6 p.m. on April 14 in council chambers.

A bid will be awarded to Public Management for application and administrative services for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Parks grant, which the city will be applying for. At last week’s parks board meeting a preliminary draft plan for the parks, which may be included in the city’s new comprehensive plan was reviewed touching on needs and concerns of citizens.

The planning and zoning committee will make a recommendation to replat a 4.06 acre section of phase one Kingdom Ridge subdivision. The public library staff also will discuss changing operating hours.

Nine appointments will be up for council actions: Reappointments to the parks board that include Margin Latham, Janice Blahuta and Michael Eichler; reappointments to the hotel/motel board of Gaylynn Burris and Jamie Rodden, plus a new hotel board appointment in Wendy Hickey.

The only other items on the agenda are consent agenda for minutes, the city manager’s report and public comments.