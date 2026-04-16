Year of the Sedum: Color to celebrate

The Unplugged salvia group grew to four in 2025 and needs to be your start to an epic red, white and blue garden.

There also is an Unplugged Pink. The group has won 89 awards, and I predict more will come. Three of the four have Texas DnA which should put a smile on Bowie Texas gardener’s faces

The unplugged salvias give The Garden Guy a lot to talk about. Truth be known, I wanted to title this column Unpacking the Unpluggeds. Microsoft Word has already redlined that but I’ll persist and see if the bevy of editors along the way to a published column take exception. The unpacking should be fun if I do it right.

Read the full Garden Guy story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Unplugged So Blue salvia was the first in the Unplugged group and has won 37 awards. Here it is seen with Heat it Up Yellow gaillardia or blanket flower.