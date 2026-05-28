Petunia ‘relative,’ Calibrachoa shines

There is a new flower showing up at garden centers that is pure magic, in fact its official name is Superbells Magic Double Grapefruit. If you aren’t familiar with the name, it is a calibrachoa, a petunia relative. Double gives reference to flowers that in this case look like miniature roses.

Magic is your key descriptor telling you that the flower changes colors. The flowers start off a pleasant lemon yellow and then age to a rose pink.

Of course, to get to rose pink you have various shades along the way. Another magical aspect to me, the guru of captivating combinations is that it seems no matter the color you choose it will go with Superbells Magic Double Grapefruit calibrachoa.

Read the full Garden Guy feature in the Thursday Bowie News.