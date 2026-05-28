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Petunia ‘relative,’ Calibrachoa shines
There is a new flower showing up at garden centers that is pure magic, in fact its official name is Superbells Magic Double Grapefruit. If you aren’t familiar with the name, it is a calibrachoa, a petunia relative. Double gives reference to flowers that in this case look like miniature roses.
Magic is your key descriptor telling you that the flower changes colors. The flowers start off a pleasant lemon yellow and then age to a rose pink.
Of course, to get to rose pink you have various shades along the way. Another magical aspect to me, the guru of captivating combinations is that it seems no matter the color you choose it will go with Superbells Magic Double Grapefruit calibrachoa.
Read the full Garden Guy feature in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Murder mystery dinner theater this weekend
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Coming this weekend is “Ruin at the Renaissance Banquet” the annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater fundraiser brought to you by the MOCO Creative Arts Alliance (formally Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts) is coming this weekend for two shows.
Join an evening for laughs, dramatic insults, and flare as we enjoy a feast for the senses with a catered meal, challenges, and fun. Who will be the ultimate champion?
The performances are 6:30 p.m. on May 29 and May 30 and noon on May 30. The $25 ticket cost includes the meal and show.
All funds raised will be part of the youth scholarship program. Tickets can be purchased at mococreativearts.com/.
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Forecast for holiday weekend looks dominated by rain
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‘Caladium of the Year’ thrives sun, shade
The Garden Guy surfed the web and stumbled across a photo you most likely have never seen. It featured three Proven Winners National Plants of the Year in a wonderful combination.
The flowers were the Safari Dusk Jamesbrittenia or South African phlox which is the ‘Annual of the Year.’ The combo also featured Supertunia Hoopla Vivid Orchid the ‘Petunia of the Year’ and Heart to Heart Chinook the ‘Caladium of the Year.’
Read the full story from The Garden Guy in your Thursday Bowie News.
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