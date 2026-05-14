Flora, fauna , fragrance with ST petunias

As gardeners we think about flora and fauna, but I would like to suggest one more. And that is fragrance.

Fragrance is one of those memory makers. Memories for the children who grow up with garden fragrance and for spouses celebrating anniversaries. It’s not just the memories of the flowers’ beauty, but also that Mom and Dad grew them and what the time was like.

Today, I had a flashback to that moment in time as I walked out onto my patio. I wasn’t planning an olfactory experience nor did I even think about growing more Supertunia petunias than ever before.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.