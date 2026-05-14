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Flora, fauna , fragrance with ST petunias
As gardeners we think about flora and fauna, but I would like to suggest one more. And that is fragrance.
Fragrance is one of those memory makers. Memories for the children who grow up with garden fragrance and for spouses celebrating anniversaries. It’s not just the memories of the flowers’ beauty, but also that Mom and Dad grew them and what the time was like.
Today, I had a flashback to that moment in time as I walked out onto my patio. I wasn’t planning an olfactory experience nor did I even think about growing more Supertunia petunias than ever before.
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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Bowie tennis girls take state title
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP IS COMING HOME TO BOWIE!
Heidi and Willow Siebert of Bowie High School have won the 3A state tennis championship! for girl’s tennis doubles!
A decisive 6-3, 6-3 victory in the State Championship brings the gold medal and state title back to Bowie!
Watch for full coverage in your next Bowie News.
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Fairytail Fresco can launch flower fest in your yard
Though I am writing this in April the garden season in Georgia has been a blast and Fresco has been my favorite. You no doubt are pondering what Fresco is?
Well Fresco is a new hydrangea making its debut this year. So, I better get the correct name front and center. It is Fairytrail Fresco Cascade Hydrangea.
So, the fact that The Garden Guy is telling you I have fallen madly in love with a hydrangea that has been blooming in April already starts to stir the imagination.
Proven Winners tells everyone up front that it is early to bloom but Fairytrail Fresco was already blooming when other hydrangeas were deciding if they were going to live through the winter with the repeating vortex.
Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News.
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Tornado watch issued
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 151
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX
35:5 PM CDT SUN APR 26, 2026
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 151 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS
COOKE JACK MONTAGUE
YOUNG
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM,
JACKSBORO, NOCONA, AND OLNEY.
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