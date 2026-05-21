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Forecast for holiday weekend looks dominated by rain
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‘Caladium of the Year’ thrives sun, shade
The Garden Guy surfed the web and stumbled across a photo you most likely have never seen. It featured three Proven Winners National Plants of the Year in a wonderful combination.
The flowers were the Safari Dusk Jamesbrittenia or South African phlox which is the ‘Annual of the Year.’ The combo also featured Supertunia Hoopla Vivid Orchid the ‘Petunia of the Year’ and Heart to Heart Chinook the ‘Caladium of the Year.’
Read the full story from The Garden Guy in your Thursday Bowie News.
EDIBLES
Living allergic in a food-centered world
Food is supposed to bring people together.
It sits at the center of our holidays, church potlucks, birthday parties, first dates, family reunions and late-night kitchen conversations. In Texas especially, I feel like feeding people is one of the purest forms of love we know. We celebrate with casseroles, comfort with pies, and gather around smoked meats and shared desserts.
Food is hospitality. Food is belonging.
But for some people, food is also calculation.
Before the appetizers even arrive, some of us are already scanning ingredients, evaluating risk, rehearsing questions, and trying to determine whether asking those questions is about to make everyone at the table uncomfortable.
Read the full feature in On The Table in your Thursday Bowie News.
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Flora, fauna , fragrance with ST petunias
As gardeners we think about flora and fauna, but I would like to suggest one more. And that is fragrance.
Fragrance is one of those memory makers. Memories for the children who grow up with garden fragrance and for spouses celebrating anniversaries. It’s not just the memories of the flowers’ beauty, but also that Mom and Dad grew them and what the time was like.
Today, I had a flashback to that moment in time as I walked out onto my patio. I wasn’t planning an olfactory experience nor did I even think about growing more Supertunia petunias than ever before.
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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