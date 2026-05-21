Forecast for holiday weekend looks dominated by rain

The Garden Guy surfed the web and stumbled across a photo you most likely have never seen. It featured three Proven Winners National Plants of the Year in a wonderful combination.

The flowers were the Safari Dusk Jamesbrittenia or South African phlox which is the ‘Annual of the Year.’ The combo also featured Supertunia Hoopla Vivid Orchid the ‘Petunia of the Year’ and Heart to Heart Chinook the ‘Caladium of the Year.’

Read the full story from The Garden Guy in your Thursday Bowie News.