NEWS
Saint Jo City Council set to meet
The Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 13 in regular session.
Items on the agenda include:
Appointment and approval of a fire marshal for the city.
Discuss support for Councilman Jack Dunn’s proposition to petition for additional sales tax revenue from the state for infrastructure purposes.
Consider dates for the 2026-27 budget workshop and ordinance workshop.
Approve minutes and monthly financials.
NEWS
State tennis champs celebrated with “Victory Lap”
The Bowie community came out Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the 3A state tennis doubles team of Heidi and Willow Siebert with a “victory lap” parade through downtown Bowie. The Mighty Marching Maroon, Steppers and Bowie fire and police participated in the celebration. The winning team was all smiles waving to folks along the route especially those who held signs for the champions. (Photos by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Severe thunderstorm watch issues
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 193
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
9:05 PM CDT FRI MAY 8, 2026
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 193 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2:00 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
COLLIN
COOKE
DELTA
DENTON
FANNIN
GRAYSON
HOPKINS
HUNT
JACK
LAMAR
MONTAGUE
WISE
YOUNG
NEWS
Bowie City Council meets on May 12
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 12 in the council chambers.
The agenda opens with a proclamation for Emergency Medical Services Week.
In the city manager’s report, Bert Cunningham will discuss the Rock and Pillar Street project and the Texas Water Development Board grant application.
In new business, Brittany Barnes will be considered as an appointment to the Bowie Community Development Board.
A resolution requesting financial assistance from the TWDB authorizing the filing of an application for assistance will be reviewed.
The master parks plan also will be presented by staff from Public Management.
The consent agenda and public comments round out the meeting.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News