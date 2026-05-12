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Saint Jo City Council set to meet

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1 day ago

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The Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 13 in regular session.
Items on the agenda include:
Appointment and approval of a fire marshal for the city.
Discuss support for Councilman Jack Dunn’s proposition to petition for additional sales tax revenue from the state for infrastructure purposes.
Consider dates for the 2026-27 budget workshop and ordinance workshop.
Approve minutes and monthly financials.

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NEWS

State tennis champs celebrated with “Victory Lap”

Published

5 hours ago

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05/13/2026

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The Bowie community came out Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the 3A state tennis doubles team of Heidi and Willow Siebert with a “victory lap” parade through downtown Bowie. The Mighty Marching Maroon, Steppers and Bowie fire and police participated in the celebration. The winning team was all smiles waving to folks along the route especially those who held signs for the champions. (Photos by Barbara Green)

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NEWS

Severe thunderstorm watch issues

Published

5 days ago

on

05/08/2026

By

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 193

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

9:05 PM CDT FRI MAY 8, 2026

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 193 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2:00 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLLIN

COOKE

DELTA

DENTON

FANNIN

GRAYSON

HOPKINS

HUNT

JACK

LAMAR

MONTAGUE

WISE

YOUNG

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NEWS

Bowie City Council meets on May 12

Published

6 days ago

on

05/08/2026

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The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 12 in the council chambers.
The agenda opens with a proclamation for Emergency Medical Services Week.
In the city manager’s report, Bert Cunningham will discuss the Rock and Pillar Street project and the Texas Water Development Board grant application.
In new business, Brittany Barnes will be considered as an appointment to the Bowie Community Development Board.
A resolution requesting financial assistance from the TWDB authorizing the filing of an application for assistance will be reviewed.
The master parks plan also will be presented by staff from Public Management.
The consent agenda and public comments round out the meeting.

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