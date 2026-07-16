Clothing drive to assist back to school families

The 24nd annual July Jam returns on July 25 to the Bowie Community Center West Hall, 413 Pelham Street in Bowie.

There will be a “chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” as guests will be entertained by amazing fiddlers while enjoying a chicken meal. Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. and can be purchased at the door.

The funds raised help provide awards for the October Championship Fiddler Competition at Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival each year. This competition attracts talented musicians from all over north Texas and southern Oklahoma to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 3.

Along with the live entertainment, July Jam hosts a silent auction which always sparks a bit of competition between guests who try and make the final bid to win.

After the chicken meal, there will a variety of special baked goods offered in a bake sale to top off the evening. You also can pick up a jar of the popular homemade jam made from locally grown fruits.

Get your day started early by competing in the fourth annual July Jam Poker Cruise hosted by the Piston Heads Auto Club.

This event starts at 9 a.m. with a $5 per hand entry and is open to anything with a motor. The 60-mile cruise with three stops starts in Bowie Plaza and ends in the same location.

Half of the proceeds goes to the winning hand with $5 charge for each extra card for hand; buy as many as each driver would like. The other half raised goes towards the July Jam fundraising event.

The July Jam is hosted by Bowie Community Development. Call the BCDB office at 872-6246 for additional information or stop by 101 E. Pecan to pick up tickets.