COUNTY LIFE
Nokona Ballgloves hosting 100th birthday party
The 100th anniversary celebration for Nokona American Ballgloves continues on July 18 with a community event starting at 11 a.m. at the old Nocona Boot Company building at 917 East U.S. Highway 82.
Enjoy free factory tours start at 8 a.m. and continuing every 15 minutes. The last tour will start about 11 a.m. Make sure to see the special $100,000 100th anniversary Nokona glove.
Drawings will take place every 30 minutes throughout the day, and enjoy hot dogs, Cracker Jack and apple pies. The retail store also will offer special discounts. Nokona is the only ballglove factory still operating in America, so take this opportunity to see up close how it works and learn about its unique history.
Pictured the bejeweled 100th anniversary glove on display at the Nokona Factory Museum.
COUNTY LIFE
Forged in Fire heliopsis delivers in hot summer
No plant has been more enjoyable in The Garden Guy’s trials than the Forged in Fire heliopsis or false sunflower. There have been a lot of varieties in recent years, but I am going to have to put this one on the must-have list.
Botanically speaking it is Heliopsis helioanthoides, native to the United States. Despite being native to 42 states, many new varieties, award winners and press coverage notwithstanding, it has not been an easy plant to find at the garden center.
Most likely you have never said, “Let’s go to the garden center and pick up a flat of false sunflowers.
Read the full Garden Guy column in today’s Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Clothing drive to assist back to school families
A free clothing drive is being coordinated by Bowie Independent School District to be offered during the Back to School Bash on Aug. 1.
As everyone prepares for a new school year, consider setting aside any new or gently used clothing your family no longer needs. The first Back-to-School Clothing Drive will help students and families shop for free during the bash.
Every donation—whether it’s a shirt, pair of jeans, shoes, or a jacket—helps ensure more students start the school year looking and feeling their best. All sizes, styles and brands are welcome.
Drop off your clothing donations at Bowie Junior High (501 E. Tarrant St.) from July 20–31 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Back to School Bash is 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 1.
COUNTY LIFE
Get ready for chickin,’ pickin’ fun at July Jam
The 24nd annual July Jam returns on July 25 to the Bowie Community Center West Hall, 413 Pelham Street in Bowie.
There will be a “chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” as guests will be entertained by amazing fiddlers while enjoying a chicken meal. Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. and can be purchased at the door.
The funds raised help provide awards for the October Championship Fiddler Competition at Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival each year. This competition attracts talented musicians from all over north Texas and southern Oklahoma to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 3.
Along with the live entertainment, July Jam hosts a silent auction which always sparks a bit of competition between guests who try and make the final bid to win.
After the chicken meal, there will a variety of special baked goods offered in a bake sale to top off the evening. You also can pick up a jar of the popular homemade jam made from locally grown fruits.
Get your day started early by competing in the fourth annual July Jam Poker Cruise hosted by the Piston Heads Auto Club.
This event starts at 9 a.m. with a $5 per hand entry and is open to anything with a motor. The 60-mile cruise with three stops starts in Bowie Plaza and ends in the same location.
Half of the proceeds goes to the winning hand with $5 charge for each extra card for hand; buy as many as each driver would like. The other half raised goes towards the July Jam fundraising event.
The July Jam is hosted by Bowie Community Development. Call the BCDB office at 872-6246 for additional information or stop by 101 E. Pecan to pick up tickets.
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