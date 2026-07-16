Water is off during repairs

As the days tick away to the November elections, Montague County commissioners gave approval to the slate of election judges, alternates and clerks for the 2026-27 election year.

The court approval the slate of officials on Monday, along with the purchase of a NeuraScanner for the longer ballot sheets. County Judge Kevin Benton, who spoke in the absence of Elections Administrator Ginger Wall who was out sick, said the scanner has been needed for a while and will be paid for through a line-item budget adjustment moving $6,650 from election judges to election supplies. The court also approved the list judges, alternate judges and clerks.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.