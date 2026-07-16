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Commissioners approve election judges, briefly consider budget

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2 days ago

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As the days tick away to the November elections, Montague County commissioners gave approval to the slate of election judges, alternates and clerks for the 2026-27 election year.
The court approval the slate of officials on Monday, along with the purchase of a NeuraScanner for the longer ballot sheets. County Judge Kevin Benton, who spoke in the absence of Elections Administrator Ginger Wall who was out sick, said the scanner has been needed for a while and will be paid for through a line-item budget adjustment moving $6,650 from election judges to election supplies. The court also approved the list judges, alternate judges and clerks.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.

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NEWS

Boil order issued

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2 days ago

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07/16/2026

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Due to a water line repair a boil order is in effect. Boil water before use in the 500-700 block of W Pecan St. Stay tuned for updates. If you need bottled water, please call 940-872-1114.

Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/1z1Yo5v

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NEWS

Water is off during repairs

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2 days ago

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07/16/2026

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WATER ALERT – Message from the City of Bowie – Water is off in the 500-700 block of West Pecan until approximately 1:30 p.m. Repairs are in progress.

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NEWS

School, city council filings to open

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2 days ago

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07/16/2026

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Filing for Nov. 3 city and school elections begins July 18 and continues through Aug. 17.
The City of Saint Jo will have a mayor’s elections plus two aldermen, while the City of Bowie has three council places on the ballot and the City of Nocona has three places open.
In Bowie, the place of Precinct One Councilor, presently filled by TJay McEwen will be on the ballot, along with Precinct Two Councilor Laura Sproles and Precinct Three Councilor Laramie Truax. All are two-year terms.

See more on the election filings openings in the Thursday Bowie News.

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