SPORTS
Kutie wins HH100 youth title
For the second straight year, Prairie Valley School seventh grader Kai Kutie won the Hotter ‘N Hell 100 youth division bike race in Wichita Falls Aug. 29.
Kutie is involved in all sorts of activities at the school. Look for a feature story on the repeat win in the Sept. 10 Bowie News.
SPORTS
Tawakoni hybrids on early morning bite
By Luke Clayton
I remember well the first time I fished with guide Tony Parker. It was a cold winter’s day back in the early nineties at Lake Tawakoni. Tony was just getting established as a fishing guide and back then he did a good bit of largemouth bass fishing. On the phone the evening before our trip, we discussed the game plan for fishing the next morning. As I remember our conversation when something like this: “Luke we will fish a blue bird day tomorrow and conditions are definitely not ideal. We’ll fish water about 6 feet deep with Texas rigged worms and I think we’ll do pretty well. These bass have been on a steady shallow water pattern and I think it will hold”. I joined Tony around nine the next morning, after the sun warmed things up a bit. It was still cold with a chilling north breeze. We fished the breakwater that protected a marina and caught a respectable number of chunky pre spawn bass.
Since that first time to fish together years ago, I’ve continued to fish with Tony and follow his career. I have a feeling he could still hold his own as a bass catcher but his bread-and-butter species are hybrid stripers and white bass. He began guiding for these open water schooling species at Tawakoni but then when Lake Jim Chapman (called Lake Cooper by many) opened, Tony was one of the first-probably the first- fishing guide to move his operation to these fertile waters fed by the Sulphur River. Tony was very instrumental in putting Cooper on the map as a destination for anglers to come and enjoy some fast pace catching for hybrids and white bass.
For many years, Tony invited just about every outdoors writer in the state to come fish with him and enjoy some red-hot catching of white bass and later hybrid stripers. For reasons unknown to Tony or anyone else for that matter, the best bite for hybrids and white bass on Cooper has always been mid-day. Right now, mid-day fishing often equates to getting parched by a relentless sun and fishing in 100 degree plus temperatures. Until the weather cools a bit, Tony will be running very early morning trips on Tawakoni where the bite has been very dependable.
FAST FORWARD TO LAST WEEK- My good friend Jeff Rice and I pulled into the parking lot constructed by the Sabine River Authority situated near the south end of the dam just as the sun was beginning to peek over the horizon. Tony was sitting in his new guide boat, rigging rods with 1.5 ounce white and chartreuse lead slabs. For many years the old Holiday Marina occupied this spot and my mind backtracked, thinking of all the great
fishing trips that I’ve enjoyed that began at the old marina. The marina site is now covered with several acres of concrete parking, a nice bathroom facility and one of the best boat launching ramps I’ve seen anywhere.
Tony was sitting in his new guide boat, rigging rods with 1.5 ounce white and chartreuse lead slabs. We reminisced a bit about the old marina, but our conversation soon turned to the task at hand, catching some hard fighting and good eating hybrid stripers and jumbo size white bass!
A little pre-fishing instructions was in order. “I’ve been fishing some big schools this week that are on a dependable early morning bite, says Tony. The fish are moving out of deep water onto a big flat that averages about 13 feet deep. Some mornings they are chasing shad to the surface and we can spot the school by the topwater splashes but watching the side imaging sonar is the ticket to staying in the action”. Trolling with a big deep diving plug with small trailer spoons is a good way to catch a quick limit but we’re going to actually fish for them. It’s a lot more fun and I know you old veteran slab chunkers are up to the challenge!” Jeff and I definitely were!
Trolling can be a sure-fire method of putting fish in the boat but casting artificial baits and ‘tricking’ the fish into biting is much more fun. The technique we were using was definitely nothing new to any of us. Make a long cast, hold the rod tip high, contact bottom and crank fast five or six cranks and then let the slab fall to bottom and repeat the process. A big school of fish plotted on the right side of the boat and we quickly boated a couple of chunky hybrid stripers using the tried and proven cast, reel and drop technique. And then Tony pointed to the north and at the same time, cranked the big motor up. “There is a big school breaking the surface a couple hundred yards out to the north, lets motor that direction and then approach with the trolling motor so we won’t spook them.”
At first, I couldn’t spot the surface action and then I caught the rising sun lighting up some of the splashes. This appeared to be a big school and some of the splashes looked as though someone had dropped a bowling ball from an airplane into the water-some big fish were herding shad to the surface and there was no place for the baitfish to go but up in their frantic effort to escape.
The bite was red hot for about fifteen minutes and then the school sounded and move on in pursuit of the baitfish. So went the next couple hours when, we would mark big schools of hybrids and white bass on sonar, enjoy a few minutes of fast catching and then move on to the next concentration of fish. The
Tony plans to continue these early morning trips to Tawakoni for a bit longer, until the heat wave subsides and mid-day fishing is once again comfortable on Lake Cooper. He’s looking
forward to fall and the great fishing it will provide but until then, he’ll continue to chase schooling fish at good old Tawakoni during the cool part of the day. Jeff and I were on our way home with a big cooler of good eating fillets by mid-morning. Who says it’s too hot to fish this time of year!
Guide Tony Parker can be reached at 903-348-1619 week on out outdoor show, “A Sportsmans Life” hosted on Carbon TV www.carbontv.com and YouTube. Catch Luke’s weekly podcast “Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends” just about wherever podcasts are hosted. Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org
SPORTS
XC teams run in Nocona
County cross country teams had strong showings at the Nocona Invitational Aug. 26.
Saint Jo’s girl’s team won the event, led by Tatum Morman’s 3rd place finish with a time of 13:10. Savannah Hill was 11th in 14:02 with Kaylin Cook 14th in 14:11 and Andrea Sanchez 15th in 14:17. Abby Carter was 22nd with a time of 15:10. Also competing for the Lady Panthers were Kenzie DeWeese with a time of 16:41.
Bellevue’s Mattie Broussard won the race, covering the two miles in 12:09, nearly a minute faster than the 2nd place finisher. Also competing for Bellevue was Riley Kopp, with a time of 15:21, Tessa Gage who ran a 21:11 and Ella Broussard who finished in 22:26.
Nocona runners included Jalena Rodriguez who finished in 16:07, Raemi Sprott in 16:19, Kinlee Hughes in 17:34, Rylee Skinner in 18:00. Prairie Valley was represented by Stephenie Stout who finished strong by passing two runners in the final stretch for a time of 19:16. Gold-Burg was represented by Addison Sheppard with a time of 19:26.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie VB loses home opener to Burk, 3-2
In its Aug. 25 home opener, Bowie’s volleyball team and Burkburnett locked horns for the better part of two hours. The Lady Rabbits led midway through game five but the visitors used a late run to pull away and ultimately win the match 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 25-13, 14-25, 15-11).
Burk broke an early tie with an extended run to go up 12-7 in game one. Bowie broke serve with senior Serenity Klump following with a five-point serving string to give the Lady Rabbits a 13-12 lead. Olivia Stewart’s kill was followed by single Taelyn Webb point, which was put down by an Abby Reneau kill for a 15-14 lead.
Another Reneau kill was followed by a pair of Olivia Richey’s points to give Bowie an 18-16 lead, forcing the Lady ‘Dogs into a timeout. Reneau then broke things open with a four-point skein for a 23-17 lead. Lillie Maddox closed out the game with a kill. Single points by Molly Enlow and Klump staked the hostesses to a 4-1 lead in game two. Burk would storm back, eventually leading 19-8 at one.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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