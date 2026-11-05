5 tips to make hosting easy and fun

(Feature Impact) From celebratory parties to casual get-togethers, hosting is a wonderful way to bring people together, share laughs and make memories. Of course, planning and hosting can be quite a bit of work, so a little preparation can go a long way to ensure an enjoyable time for everyone, including the host.

Follow these tips from the hosting experts at Bravo, makers of eco-friendly, high-performance paper towels, to plan your next gathering so it goes off without a hitch.

Keep the Menu Simple

Naturally, you want to make sure your guests are well-fed and happy, but trying to achieve a Michelin-star rating in your home kitchen is usually just a recipe for stressing yourself out. If you’re serving a meal, stick to some tried-and-true crowd-pleasers you can make in your sleep. Cook or bake in advance as much as possible so you’ll have less to worry about on the day itself.

Let Guests Know What to Bring

Good houseguests often enjoy contributing something, so make it easy for them – and yourself – by letting them know how they can help. You could ask one person to bring snacks, another to pick up beverages and a third to cover dessert. Potluck-style lunches or dinners are a great way to make sure everyone has enough to eat and drink while taking the pressure off just one person’s shoulders.

Have a Backup Plan

In case you’re arranging an outdoor get-together, remember the weather can betray you. Keep alternative plans on standby in case you need to move the party indoors. Tidy up your living areas and ensure there is enough seating for everyone attending. It doesn’t hurt to have indoor-friendly entertainment options available too – often, people are content to just sit and chat with one another, but depending on the crowd, classic party games can still be a hit.

Set Up Kids’ Zones

If you’ll be welcoming children to your home, provide one or two dedicated areas where they can safely play and enjoy themselves away from the rest of the action. Having an assortment of toys, games, coloring books, chalk, bubble wands and other sources of kid-friendly fun makes it easy for the whole family to have a great time.

Make Prep and Cleanup a Breeze

Keeping quality cleaning supplies on hand like Bravo paper towels means you can quickly wipe up spills and messes while you’re prepping. Then, after your guests depart, the strong, absorbent sheets make it easy to get your countertops sparkling again. They’re made with 75% curbside recycled paper and cardboard, making them sustainable-household-approved. Use them with water or your go-to cleaning solution before enjoying some well-deserved post-hosting relaxation in your fresh, clean home.

“Hosting can put paper towels to work, from quick countertop wipes to stuck-on foods and bigger cleanup jobs,” said chef and lifestyle expert Jamie Gwen. “Bravo has a clothlike feel that is soft on your hands, but it is still durable enough for scrubbing and strong enough to rinse and reuse.”

Find more smart cleaning tips at BravoTowel.com.

SOURCE:

Bravo