Live Better
5 tips to make hosting easy and fun
(Feature Impact) From celebratory parties to casual get-togethers, hosting is a wonderful way to bring people together, share laughs and make memories. Of course, planning and hosting can be quite a bit of work, so a little preparation can go a long way to ensure an enjoyable time for everyone, including the host.
Follow these tips from the hosting experts at Bravo, makers of eco-friendly, high-performance paper towels, to plan your next gathering so it goes off without a hitch.
Keep the Menu Simple
Naturally, you want to make sure your guests are well-fed and happy, but trying to achieve a Michelin-star rating in your home kitchen is usually just a recipe for stressing yourself out. If you’re serving a meal, stick to some tried-and-true crowd-pleasers you can make in your sleep. Cook or bake in advance as much as possible so you’ll have less to worry about on the day itself.
Let Guests Know What to Bring
Good houseguests often enjoy contributing something, so make it easy for them – and yourself – by letting them know how they can help. You could ask one person to bring snacks, another to pick up beverages and a third to cover dessert. Potluck-style lunches or dinners are a great way to make sure everyone has enough to eat and drink while taking the pressure off just one person’s shoulders.
Have a Backup Plan
In case you’re arranging an outdoor get-together, remember the weather can betray you. Keep alternative plans on standby in case you need to move the party indoors. Tidy up your living areas and ensure there is enough seating for everyone attending. It doesn’t hurt to have indoor-friendly entertainment options available too – often, people are content to just sit and chat with one another, but depending on the crowd, classic party games can still be a hit.
Set Up Kids’ Zones
If you’ll be welcoming children to your home, provide one or two dedicated areas where they can safely play and enjoy themselves away from the rest of the action. Having an assortment of toys, games, coloring books, chalk, bubble wands and other sources of kid-friendly fun makes it easy for the whole family to have a great time.
Make Prep and Cleanup a Breeze
Keeping quality cleaning supplies on hand like Bravo paper towels means you can quickly wipe up spills and messes while you’re prepping. Then, after your guests depart, the strong, absorbent sheets make it easy to get your countertops sparkling again. They’re made with 75% curbside recycled paper and cardboard, making them sustainable-household-approved. Use them with water or your go-to cleaning solution before enjoying some well-deserved post-hosting relaxation in your fresh, clean home.
“Hosting can put paper towels to work, from quick countertop wipes to stuck-on foods and bigger cleanup jobs,” said chef and lifestyle expert Jamie Gwen. “Bravo has a clothlike feel that is soft on your hands, but it is still durable enough for scrubbing and strong enough to rinse and reuse.”
Find more smart cleaning tips at BravoTowel.com.
SOURCE:
Bravo
Live Better
Reduce home fire risks: 5 items to avoid plugging into strips
(Feature Impact) Power strips make it easy to add outlets where families need them, but they aren’t designed to handle every appliance in the home. Plugging certain high-powered appliances into a power strip can overload it, potentially causing overheating and increasing the risk of an electrical fire.
“Power strips are so common that it’s easy to assume anything with a plug can safely go into one, but that’s not the case,” said Bonnie Lee, vice president of property claims at Mercury Insurance. “Appliances that draw significant power can generate more heat than a power strip is designed to handle. A simple change in where you plug something in can help eliminate an unnecessary fire risk.”
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends plugging portable space heaters directly into wall outlets and warns that extension cords can be too small for electrical loads such as space heaters and air conditioners. Additionally, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that power strips can pose a fire hazard when overloaded.
Take a closer look at these five household items, as recommended by the home safety experts at Mercury Insurance:
1. Space Heaters
Portable electric space heaters can draw substantial power and should be plugged directly into a wall outlet rather than a power strip or extension cord. The NFPA also recommends keeping space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn and turning them off when leaving the room or going to bed.
2. Air Fryers
Air fryers pack a powerful heating element. Depending on the model, that can mean a significant electrical load while the appliance is operating. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and, when directed, plug the appliance directly into an appropriate wall outlet rather than a power strip already serving other kitchen devices.
3. Microwaves
Microwaves require significant power during operation and generally should have a dedicated or properly rated outlet consistent with the manufacturer’s instructions. Avoid treating an available spot on a countertop power strip as an extra kitchen outlet. If there aren’t enough outlets to safely accommodate appliances, consider having a qualified electrician evaluate the setup.
4. Refrigerators and Freezers
Refrigerators and freezers operate around the clock, and their compressors can create additional electrical demand when cycling on. These appliances should be connected according to manufacturer’s instructions and applicable electrical requirements rather than relying on a power strip as a permanent wiring solution.
5. Portable Air Conditioners
Like space heaters, portable air conditioners can place a heavy load on an electrical circuit. NFPA guidance notes extension cords may be too small for loads including air conditioners. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use an appropriate wall outlet rather than assuming a power strip can safely handle the appliance.
For information about in-home fire safety, visit MercuryInsurance.com/resources.
Give Your Power Strips a Home Safety Check
The appliances plugged into a power strip aren’t the only things homeowners should consider. The condition and use of the strip itself matter, too.
Homeowners should avoid plugging one power strip into another, commonly known as “daisy chaining,” and should never use a power strip as a substitute for permanent household wiring. Damaged, discolored or unusually warm power strips should be taken out of service. Also check that power strips are appropriate for their intended use and follow all manufacturer’s instructions and electrical ratings.
“If you need power strips throughout a room just to operate everyday appliances, the bigger issue may be that your home electrical system isn’t meeting your needs,” Lee said. “Adding outlets or having an electrician evaluate the circuit may take a little more effort, but it’s a much better solution than creating a potential fire hazard.”
Homeowners should also pay attention to warning signs including frequently tripped circuit breakers, outlets or plugs that feel unusually warm, flickering lights, burning odors, buzzing or crackling sounds and discoloration around outlets. A qualified electrician should evaluate electrical problems rather than relying on additional power strips or extension cords as a workaround.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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Live Better
5 high return projects to instantly boost curb appeal
(Feature Impact) First impressions can make a big difference – especially when it comes to potential home buyers deciding whether they can envision themselves signing a deed. If you’re actively selling your home or just contemplating how to increase your property’s curb appeal for the future, these simple tips can capture that wow factor without breaking the bank.
Grab the Power Washer
Take a weekend to blast away the grime on exterior surfaces and see what a dramatic difference it can make when things are sparkling clean. With a power washer, you can make quick work of dirty siding, muddy walkways and stained driveways. If you feel like your home looks tired, a good cleaning might be just the thing to wake it up – with no expensive paint job required.
Refresh Your Landscaping
Trees, shrubs and plants add so much life and color to outdoor spaces. Your yard doesn’t need to look like it fell out of a magazine, but don’t underestimate the power of fresh mulch, trimmed greenery, weeded flower beds and a mowed lawn. When landscaping looks healthy and cared for, it automatically makes a property feel more polished and welcoming.
Paint the Front Door
Your front door is the natural focal point of your home’s exterior, so if it’s seen better days, that can make the rest of the house seem worn and dated too. However, there’s an easy solution: Pick a paint color that matches the aesthetic of your property, grab a paint brush and transform your door with a look that makes your porch feel more current.
Add Window Boxes or Shutters
Windows are another great place to add some extra color, charm and visual interest to the outside of your home. Flowers in window boxes automatically appear cheerful and homey, and shutters can add more personality to the architecture. As a bonus, painting shutters to match your new front door makes the house feel thoughtfully designed.
Update Your Porch
The porch is a transition space between the inside and outside of your home, so it should be inviting to visitors. Start by clearing away clutter, banishing spiderwebs and touching up any peeling paint. Then consider a few new pieces of tasteful furniture or decor, like a new doormat, outdoor wall art or comfortable rocking chair.
Whether you’re trying to impress potential buyers or design a space you don’t ever want to sell, discover more home upgrade ideas at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
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Live Better
EV interest climbs as gas price uncertainty pushes families toward them
(Feature Impact)With ongoing uncertainty surrounding global oil prices, more U.S. consumers are buying and showing more interest in electric vehicles (EVs). The shift comes as car shoppers weigh fuel costs, improving affordability and a growing number of family-friendly electric SUVs.
Watch this video to learn more
According to Spectrum News, EV sales increased in the first quarter of this year. In the same time frame, interest in new EVs increased 16% and interest in used EVs increased by 30%. As families look for opportunities to ditch the gas pump without sacrificing power or space, new all-electric options create a compelling argument for families to turn to EVs.
For those looking to offset their weekly fuel up, the 2026 Kia EV9 can save drivers around $1,800-3,400 per year compared to gas-powered SUVs. Cars.com named the 2026 Kia EV9 the Best Electric Vehicle of 2026 for the second consecutive year.
“The Kia EV9 stood out because it delivers everything we want from a modern electric SUV – strong real-world range, fast charging, excellent space and comfort, and smart flexibility across the lineup,” said Mike Hanley, Sr. Road Test Editor, Cars.com.
For those who aren’t ready to switch to a fully electric vehicle, Kia has expanded its hybrid options. The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid adds horsepower and updated design features, while the Kia Telluride model offers a hybrid version for the first time with a total driving range of up to 637 miles on the Ex FWD-trim.
To learn more about the Kia EV9 and Kia’s hybrid models, visit Kia at kia.com.
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