DALLAS, TEXAS — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is calling on Americans to support local businesses by “Shopping Small” on Small Business Saturday®, November 28. Founded by American Express (NYSE: AXP) in 2010 and now co-sponsored by the SBA, Small Business Saturday has become a holiday tradition—generating an estimated $241 billion in consumer spending for America’s small businesses since 2012.1

Small Business Saturday represents a vital shopping holiday for Main Street businesses. Today, America’s 36 million small businesses represent 99% of all businesses, employ nearly half of the country’s private-sector workforce, and generate over 40% of U.S. GDP.

Small Business Saturday is an important reminder of the role small businesses play in our local communities. They create local jobs, support our neighborhoods, and strengthen our local economy. Every dollar spent at a small business is an investment in your community. I encourage everyone to shop small this Saturday and throughout the year,” said Matthew Jock, District Director of the SBA Dallas/ Fort Worth District Office.

Joined by Grapevine Mayor Pro Tem Paul Slechta, District Director Matthew Jock and team spent time visiting local businesses in Grapevine, including Market on Main. Owned by David Wood and operated alongside Dawn Wood, Market on Main occupies a family- owned building that has been passed down through four generations. The space features more than 20 locally owned small businesses offering clothing, jewelry, home decor, Texas snacks, and handmade products. The team also visited Tolbert’s and Napoli’s, two other locally owned Grapevine businesses.

“This Christmas season, we’re encouraging all Americans to Shop Small on November 28 to support local businesses that strengthen our communities by serving us every day, creating jobs, and anchoring our Main Streets,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Participating in Small Business Saturday means part of every dollar spent at a local business stays local and has a multiplier effect in your community. We’re asking families to join in on a holiday tradition that small businesses plan for all year—and that celebrates their place at the heart of Main Streets across America.”

In 2025, the estimated spending at local merchants on Small Business Saturday was $18 billion.2 A recent American Express Shop Small Impact Study found that 70% of small business owners say that this year’s holiday customer spending will impact their ability to grow in 2027. In addition, 88% of consumers indicated they are likely to shop at small businesses this holiday season, the highest level since 2012.3For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., 68 cents stays in the local community.4

To learn more about SBA’s support of Small Business Saturday, visit sba.gov/Saturday.

1This spend statistic is an aggregate of the average spend as reported by consumers who shopped small on Small Business Saturday in surveys commissioned by American Express reporting spend habits on Small Business Saturday since 2012. It does not reflect actual receipts, sales or American Express Card Member spending data. Each such survey was conducted online among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. The data was projected from the samples based on then-current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population (18+).

2Based on the American Express 2025 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express on November 30, 2025, of a nationally representative sample of 2,945 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older. The anonymous online study gathered self-reported data and does not reflect actual receipts, sales or American Express Card Member spending data.

3The 2026 American Express Shop Small Impact Study consisted of two national surveys conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express, one among consumers and another among small business owners. The consumer survey was an anonymous online survey conducted from September 9-11, 2026 among a sample of 1,008 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. The small business owner survey was conducted anonymously online among a sample of 503 U.S. owners/managers responsible for day-to-day operations of non-franchise small businesses with 2-99 employees from September 11-21, 2026.

4The 2025 Small Business Economic Impact Study was conducted by Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI) on behalf of American Express. ESI calculated the share of national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment and employee compensation that small businesses with under 100 employees provide to the economy based on an analysis used by the U.S. Small Business Administration. ESI also estimated how much of each dollar spent at the average small business remains in their local community, and used input-output analysis across 100 representative U.S. counties to calculate the additional impact that is generated locally as the result of the spending of employees and the spending of the small business with local suppliers and service providers.