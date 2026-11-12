Bermuda Beach petunias pop with color

I’ve never met a Bermuda Beach I didn’t like. I’m teasing a little: I’ve never been to Bermuda, but I’m sure I’d love its beaches, too! What I am referring to is the award-winning Supertunia Bermuda Beach petunia. I was in California at the Pack Trials about 20 years ago when it made its debut and for sure it brought out the cameras.

Then a few years ago Proven Winners came out with the Supertunia Bermuda Beach II. It was big, bold and decidedly different in color. I fell madly in love with it, but I suppose the color gurus and PW brass felt uncomfortable. So, it is gone. The Garden Guy hopes they will bring it back and give it a new name.

Read the full Garden Guy Column in the Thursday Bowie News.