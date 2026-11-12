HOME
Bermuda Beach petunias pop with color
I’ve never met a Bermuda Beach I didn’t like. I’m teasing a little: I’ve never been to Bermuda, but I’m sure I’d love its beaches, too! What I am referring to is the award-winning Supertunia Bermuda Beach petunia. I was in California at the Pack Trials about 20 years ago when it made its debut and for sure it brought out the cameras.
Then a few years ago Proven Winners came out with the Supertunia Bermuda Beach II. It was big, bold and decidedly different in color. I fell madly in love with it, but I suppose the color gurus and PW brass felt uncomfortable. So, it is gone. The Garden Guy hopes they will bring it back and give it a new name.
Read the full Garden Guy Column in the Thursday Bowie News.
HOME
It takes a village to keep active teens on the road
I volunteered to make 50 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. It sounded easy when I signed up.
And really, none of it was difficult but somewhere between buying the correct amount of ingredients, opening the bread, mixing the filling, spreading sandwiches and putting every single one into a baggie, I developed a greater appreciation for anyone who feeds a crowd.
Our varsity moms were asked to contribute to football away-game goodie bags. This week, for the last away game of the regular district season, I was able to help.
Varsity has grown from about 28 players to about 40 since the junior varsity team ended midway through the season. Add coaches and student trainers, and there are quite a few people to send down the road with something to eat.
My assignment was the “sammies.”
Read the full On the Table feature in the Thursday Bowie News.
HOME
Discovering a ‘recipe’ for writer’s block
(Above: Friends around the campfire help On The Table writer Suzanne Storey to flesh out an idea for her column. Photo by Suzanne Storey.)
I’ve discovered if you want to interrupt a perfectly lovely evening around a campfire, just announce to your friends that you have a newspaper deadline and absolutely no idea what to write about.
That’s exactly what I did on a recent Saturday night.
It was one of those rare October evenings in North Texas when the weather finally seemed to understand what season it was supposed to be. The temperature had dipped into the 50s, the stars were brilliant, and there wasn’t enough wind to stir a leaf.
Campfire weather had arrived. And, of course, football season was in full swing.
We got to talking about how much things have changed since we were kids.
Read the full On The Table story in your Thursday Bowie News.
HOME
Hydrangeas are made for dancing
In case you haven’t noticed you have been living through an explosion of new varieties when it comes to hydrangeas. It’s been like a wonderful tsunami of shrubs that we could not have even dreamed about.
Today I looked at the Proven Winners online catalogue and there were 66 varieties.
Can you imagine how many there would be if you counted those from other producers too? So, this column will be like The Garden Guy ‘Pick Five’. These are five I am growing at my home that you need to know about.
As a kid I grew up in the Big Country of west Texas where the hydrangea was pretty much relegated to Mother’s Day gifts. I graduated from Texas A&M in 1981 and even then, the choices gardeners had was miniscule.
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
-
NEWS4 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death