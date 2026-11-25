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Rockin’ Fuchsia Salvia steals the 2027 show
Rockin Fuchsia salvia is getting some much overdue press in 2027 as it has been selected as Proven Winners ‘Landscape Annual of The Year’. Winners is certainly appropriate as Rockin Fuchsia has a Trophy Case with 20 awards.
These awards will ring the bell for you, Perfect Score All Season Oklahoma State, Leader of The Pack All Season North Carolina State J C Raulston Arboretum, Best Pollinator-Friendly Plant Boerner Botanical Garden and a passel of Top Performer Awards including Biltmore Estate.
It has certainly been an award winner at The Garden Guy’s home in West Georgia. For instance, Rockin Fuchsia salvia is an annual and worth every penny.
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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Bowie boys open B-ball season with pair of wins
In its season opener Nov. 17 just four days after the end of football season, Bowie found itself in a tight first half with former district foe Iowa Park.
Tied at 26 at the half, the Rabbits shook off the long layoff between games and opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run which broke the game open. The Hawks would get no closer than nine the rest of the way and gave fans something to look forward to this year with a 63-44 win.
It was Head Coach Landry Norwood’s first win at the helm of the Bowie ship. He called the game “a great team win.”
“I think the biggest difference (in the two halves) was our defense,” Norwood said. “We made that run in the third quarter by getting multiple stops on defense in a row. (I) also felt we shook a little bit of rust off in the second half offensively and made some big shots.”
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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Alice LaVere Bail
December 21,1934 – November 14, 2026
ALVORD – Alice LaVere Bail, 91, died on Nov. 14, 2026.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1934 in Kirksville, MO to Clyde and Armenta Ruth Rowlison.
A memorial service will be at a later date in Mansfield, OH.
She graduated from Hurdland, MO high school in 1952. After she graduated, she traveled to West Virginia where she met and married Steven N. Bail in 1955.
She worked at Montogomery Wards for 10 years before opening her own successful Upholstery Shop, “Alice’s Upholstery,” which she had for 36 years.
Bail was a Christian and belonged to the Lexington Presbyterian Church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steven; son, Steven Jr.; sisters, Wilma Fortney, Hellen Annaratone, Ina Jahnke, Carol Jean Walker, Shirley Kay Harvey, Nora Ann Zimmerman and Kathleen Oberg; brothers, Robert, Herman, Harold and Dean Rowlison.
She is survived by daughters, Stephanie Beauregard, Loganville GA, Deborah Rettig, Alvord and April Gordon, Mansfield OH; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.
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Fall ‘head over heels’ for Luscious Vanilla Breeze
Earlier this year The Garden Guy told you about Luscious Vanilla Breeze making its debut in 2027. I have fallen head over heels for this new variety and I think you will too!
As a guy who treasures flaming orange, I was a little timid with respect to white. Not so with son James who always uses it.
Now in November this white is electrifying in the landscape. The individual florets start out a soft butter yellow and begin their journey to a glistening white that boldly stands out.
Read the full Garden Guy Column in Thursday’s Bowie News.
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