In its season opener Nov. 17 just four days after the end of football season, Bowie found itself in a tight first half with former district foe Iowa Park.

Tied at 26 at the half, the Rabbits shook off the long layoff between games and opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run which broke the game open. The Hawks would get no closer than nine the rest of the way and gave fans something to look forward to this year with a 63-44 win.

It was Head Coach Landry Norwood’s first win at the helm of the Bowie ship. He called the game “a great team win.”

“I think the biggest difference (in the two halves) was our defense,” Norwood said. “We made that run in the third quarter by getting multiple stops on defense in a row. (I) also felt we shook a little bit of rust off in the second half offensively and made some big shots.”

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.