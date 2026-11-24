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Alice LaVere Bail
December 21,1934 – November 14, 2026
ALVORD – Alice LaVere Bail, 91, died on Nov. 14, 2026.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1934 in Kirksville, MO to Clyde and Armenta Ruth Rowlison.
A memorial service will be at a later date in Mansfield, OH.
She graduated from Hurdland, MO high school in 1952. After she graduated, she traveled to West Virginia where she met and married Steven N. Bail in 1955.
She worked at Montogomery Wards for 10 years before opening her own successful Upholstery Shop, “Alice’s Upholstery,” which she had for 36 years.
Bail was a Christian and belonged to the Lexington Presbyterian Church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steven; son, Steven Jr.; sisters, Wilma Fortney, Hellen Annaratone, Ina Jahnke, Carol Jean Walker, Shirley Kay Harvey, Nora Ann Zimmerman and Kathleen Oberg; brothers, Robert, Herman, Harold and Dean Rowlison.
She is survived by daughters, Stephanie Beauregard, Loganville GA, Deborah Rettig, Alvord and April Gordon, Mansfield OH; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.
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Fall ‘head over heels’ for Luscious Vanilla Breeze
Earlier this year The Garden Guy told you about Luscious Vanilla Breeze making its debut in 2027. I have fallen head over heels for this new variety and I think you will too!
As a guy who treasures flaming orange, I was a little timid with respect to white. Not so with son James who always uses it.
Now in November this white is electrifying in the landscape. The individual florets start out a soft butter yellow and begin their journey to a glistening white that boldly stands out.
Read the full Garden Guy Column in Thursday’s Bowie News.
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Bowie F-Ball loses to Wall, 24-7
A 36-point underdog heading into its bi-district football game with Wall, Bowie gave possibly its finest performance of the 2026 season against Wall, ranked No.4 in the state.
The Jackrabbits found themselves down just 10-7 at the half. All 10 Wall points came as a result of Bowie turnovers. The Hawk defense held tough in the second half while scoring a pair of touchdowns in a much closer than it looked 24-7 win over the Rabbits Nov. 13 at Cisco’s Chesley Field.
Bowie, which had not made the playoffs since 2017, ended its season at 5-6 while Wall, the defending state champion, moves into area at 10-1. Bowie Coach Tyler Price said he was proud of what his players accomplished in 2026.
“We were excited about this group of seniors coming in (to the season),” Price said. “These kids left their mark.”
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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It takes a village to keep active teens on the road
I volunteered to make 50 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. It sounded easy when I signed up.
And really, none of it was difficult but somewhere between buying the correct amount of ingredients, opening the bread, mixing the filling, spreading sandwiches and putting every single one into a baggie, I developed a greater appreciation for anyone who feeds a crowd.
Our varsity moms were asked to contribute to football away-game goodie bags. This week, for the last away game of the regular district season, I was able to help.
Varsity has grown from about 28 players to about 40 since the junior varsity team ended midway through the season. Add coaches and student trainers, and there are quite a few people to send down the road with something to eat.
My assignment was the “sammies.”
Read the full On the Table feature in the Thursday Bowie News.
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