A 36-point underdog heading into its bi-district football game with Wall, Bowie gave possibly its finest performance of the 2026 season against Wall, ranked No.4 in the state.

The Jackrabbits found themselves down just 10-7 at the half. All 10 Wall points came as a result of Bowie turnovers. The Hawk defense held tough in the second half while scoring a pair of touchdowns in a much closer than it looked 24-7 win over the Rabbits Nov. 13 at Cisco’s Chesley Field.

Bowie, which had not made the playoffs since 2017, ended its season at 5-6 while Wall, the defending state champion, moves into area at 10-1. Bowie Coach Tyler Price said he was proud of what his players accomplished in 2026.

“We were excited about this group of seniors coming in (to the season),” Price said. “These kids left their mark.”

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.