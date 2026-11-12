It takes a village to keep active teens on the road

I volunteered to make 50 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. It sounded easy when I signed up.

And really, none of it was difficult but somewhere between buying the correct amount of ingredients, opening the bread, mixing the filling, spreading sandwiches and putting every single one into a baggie, I developed a greater appreciation for anyone who feeds a crowd.

Our varsity moms were asked to contribute to football away-game goodie bags. This week, for the last away game of the regular district season, I was able to help.

Varsity has grown from about 28 players to about 40 since the junior varsity team ended midway through the season. Add coaches and student trainers, and there are quite a few people to send down the road with something to eat.

My assignment was the “sammies.”

Read the full On the Table feature in the Thursday Bowie News.