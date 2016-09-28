Rethinking Grilled Cheese

By the editors of Relish Magazine

Grilled Cheese and Broccoli Sandwiches

4 ounces broccoli florets, steamed, drained and chopped

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

4 slices whole-wheat or multigrain bread

4 slices (about 1ounce each) Cheddar cheese

4 teaspoons butter, softened

Combine broccoli, mayonnaise and lemon rind; mix well. Spread on 2 slices of bread. Cover with cheese, folding cheese over if necessary to fit bread. Top with remaining bread. Spread half the butter on top of bread. Heat a large nonstick skillet over low heat. Place sandwiches, buttered sides down, in pan. Spread remaining butter on top slices of bread. Grill sandwiches 5 to 10 minutes per side, until golden brown. Reduce heat if toasting too quickly. Cover pan during last 2 minutes of cooking to melt cheese. Cut each sandwich into halves. Serves 2.

Per serving: 550 calories, 41g fat, 85mg chol., 20g prot., 31g carbs., 6g fiber, 860mg sodium

Grilled Cheese and Caramelized Onion Sandwiches

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

3 medium onions (1 pound total), cut into halves vertically and thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 slices rye bread

4 slices (about 1 ounce each) Swiss or white Cheddar cheese

4 teaspoons butter, softened

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, salt, nutmeg and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 25 minutes or until browned and tender. Spread about 1/4 cup onions on each of 2 slices of bread. Cover with cheese, folding cheese over if necessary to fit bread. Top with remaining bread slices. Spread half the butter on the top of bread. Heat a large nonstick skillet over low heat. Place sandwiches, buttered sides down, in pan. Spread remaining butter on top slices of bread. Grill sandwiches 5 to 10 minutes per side, until golden brown. Reduce heat if toasting too quickly. Cover pan during last 2 minutes of cooking to melt cheese. Cut each sandwich into halves. Serves 2.

Per serving: 610 calories, 38g fat, 80mg chol., 24g prot., 48g carbs., 7g fiber, 890mg sodium

Photo by Mark Boughton Photography / styling: Teresa Blackburn