Rethinking Grilled Cheese

09/28/2016 EDIBLES 0

By the editors of Relish Magazine

Grilled Cheese and Broccoli Sandwiches

4          ounces broccoli florets, steamed, drained and chopped

2          tablespoons mayonnaise

1          teaspoon grated lemon rind

4          slices whole-wheat or multigrain bread

4          slices (about 1ounce each) Cheddar cheese

4          teaspoons butter, softened

  1. Combine broccoli, mayonnaise and lemon rind; mix well. Spread on 2 slices of bread. Cover with cheese, folding cheese over if necessary to fit bread. Top with remaining bread. Spread half the butter on top of bread.
  2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over low heat. Place sandwiches, buttered sides down, in pan. Spread remaining butter on top slices of bread. Grill sandwiches 5 to 10 minutes per side, until golden brown. Reduce heat if toasting too quickly. Cover pan during last 2 minutes of cooking to melt cheese. Cut each sandwich into halves. Serves 2.

Per serving: 550 calories, 41g fat, 85mg chol., 20g prot., 31g carbs., 6g fiber, 860mg sodium

 

Grilled Cheese and Caramelized Onion Sandwiches

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

3          medium onions (1 pound total), cut into halves vertically and thinly sliced

1/4      teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4      teaspoon salt

1/8      teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4          slices rye bread

4          slices (about 1 ounce each) Swiss or white Cheddar cheese

4          teaspoons butter, softened

  1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, salt, nutmeg and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 25 minutes or until browned and tender.
  2. Spread about 1/4 cup onions on each of 2 slices of bread. Cover with cheese, folding cheese over if necessary to fit bread. Top with remaining bread slices. Spread half the butter on the top of bread.
  3. Heat a large nonstick skillet over low heat. Place sandwiches, buttered sides down, in pan. Spread remaining butter on top slices of bread. Grill sandwiches 5 to 10 minutes per side, until golden brown. Reduce heat if toasting too quickly. Cover pan during last 2 minutes of cooking to melt cheese. Cut each sandwich into halves. Serves 2.

 

Per serving: 610 calories, 38g fat, 80mg chol., 24g prot., 48g carbs., 7g fiber, 890mg sodium

Photo by Mark Boughton Photography / styling: Teresa Blackburn

