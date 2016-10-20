HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A Rabbit rout

By ERIC VICCARO

While the 2015 Bowie High School football team was characterized by a high-powered offense, the 2016 Jackrabbits have a different tone.

This maroon-clad bunch has taken a liking to defense, and the Jackrabbits held District 2-3A-I rival Boyd to one touchdown in a convincing 34-7 victory this past Friday.

Bowie finally leveled its record at .500 (3-3), 1-0 in the district. It marked the Jackrabbits first win in Boyd since 2008.

Bowie’s defense allowed the Yellowjackets 163 total yards.

“The defense has been the story of our season,” Bowie head coach Dylan Stark said. “We’re not allowing opponents to score any points. The kids have been consistent and coachable. They’ve done a great job.”

Bowie keyed on Garrett Moran, doubling him when lined up at wide receiver and then putting an extra player inside the tackle box during running scenarios.

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbit offense was fueled by the big play as Brandon Hutto and Gage Posey ran roughshod over Boyd with long-distance touchdown rushes.

Overall, the Jackrabbits amassed 402 yards, and the team may have finally found its identity on offense with an array of rushers. Read more, and see statistics and district standings, in the Oct. 12 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Gage Posey (9) receives a block from a teammate on a long run during Friday’s District 2-3A-I opener at Boyd. Posey rushed for more than 100 yards and played a pivotal role in the Jackrabbits’ 34-7 victory. (News photo by Jennifer Clement)