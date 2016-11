Gold-Burg High School had its homecoming celebration last Friday night as basketball season opens. It was delayed from football season due to a cancelled game. Pictured are: Rage Garner last year’s king; Ethan Hellman, the 2016 homecoming king; Madi Eckeberger, 2016 homecoming queen; Sawyer Martin one of the kindergarten helpers; and Christine Arevalo, last year’s queen.(Photo by Eric Viccaro)