HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Prairie Valley girls top Gold-Burg

Brooklyn Messer totaled 22 points, including two 3-pointers, as Prairie Valley topped Gold-Burg in the District 1A-21 season opener for both schools.

The third quarter proved to be the difference as Prairie Valley outscored the Lady Bears 17-6.

Madi Eckeberger led the offense for Gold-Burg, sinking four 3-pointers, totaling 12 points against Prairie Valley.

Prairie Valley has won four of its past five games, including a second-place finish last weekend at the Mineral Wells Community Christian Tournament. Read the Dec. 17 Bowie News for the complete box score.

Prairie Valley’s Brooklynn Messer (right) moves briskly on the fastbreak during Tuesday’s District 1A-21 opener against Gold-Burg. The Lady Bears Haley Davis (2) is at left. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)