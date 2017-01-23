Jean Ann Stallcup

December 17, 1936 – January 17, 2017

HENRIETTA – Jean Ann Stallcup, 80, died Jan. 17, 2017 in Henrietta, TX.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Ringgold Cemetery.

Stallcup was born Dec. 17, 1936 in Grady, OK to Hiram and Kate (Thompson) Rich. She attended school in Ringgold.

She worked as a waitress early on and later owned and operated a fencing company with her husband Lonnie Stallcup. She was very active in the Alcoholics Anonymous program for more than 30 years and traveled all over to speak to people about sobriety.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Kate Rich; son, Darren Thomason; and husbands, Odell Thomason, Derwood Fortune and Lonnie Stallcup.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn Porter, West Virginia, Naomi Fortune, Tennessee, Derrold Fortune, Ringgold and Donald Giamaria, New Orleans, LA; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and sisters, Kay Rios, Wichita Falls and Elvarita Robbins, Gainesville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.