Myrna Loy Nabours

September 4, 1938 – January 18, 2017

WEATHERFORD – Myrna Loy Nabours, 78, passed away on Jan. 18, 2017 in Weatherford, TX.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel in Granbury.

Myrna was born on Sept. 4, 1938 in Bowie to John and Verma Dowis.

She loved being a mom. She was always involved in her children’s activities and was a great best friend. She enjoyed cooking and she was always feeding people. She was a second mom to everyone and never met a stranger.

Myrna enjoyed painting and fishing. She was a jokester and a night owl. She was wise beyond her years, and had a sixth sense. She was also passionate about Indian history.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Verma Dowis; grandmother, Velvie “Belsie”Thorne; sister, Jean Dunbar and her husband of 59 years, Joe Nabours.

Myrna is survived by her son, Richard Nabours; daughters, Lisa Kimmell, and Sheryl Moresco and husband Billy; grandchildren, Dusty Kimmell, Landri Kimmell and Degan Moresco; brother, Gayle Dowis and wife LaTrelle; nieces, Megan Milligan and husband Butch, and Jeanna Love and husband Joe; nephew, Tim Dunbar; and many nieces and nephews.

