Retired Texas Ranger ready to serve his home county

01/04/2017 COUNTY LIFE 1

New Sheriff Marshall Thomas takes the oath of office as his family stands with him on Jan. 1. (Photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN
When retired Texas Ranger Marshall Thomas took the oath of office as Montague County Sheriff on Jan. 1, it fulfills his goal to return home and serve where he grew up.
A graduate of Saint Jo High School, Thomas brings more than 25 years of law enforcement experience to the sheriff’s job including time as a police officer, Department of Public Safety Trooper and Narcotics Officer and Texas Ranger.
He always knew he wanted to go into law enforcement, specifically a trooper. Looking back at his career it is clear when he sets a goal it happens.

Read the full story in your mid-week News.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas stands with his new team outside the courthouse. Pictured are: Investigator Jack Lawson, Sheriff Thomas, Investigator Joey Stewart and Chief Deputy Chris Hughes. (Photo by Barbara Green)

1 Comment on Retired Texas Ranger ready to serve his home county

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes