Retired Texas Ranger ready to serve his home county

By BARBARA GREEN

When retired Texas Ranger Marshall Thomas took the oath of office as Montague County Sheriff on Jan. 1, it fulfills his goal to return home and serve where he grew up.

A graduate of Saint Jo High School, Thomas brings more than 25 years of law enforcement experience to the sheriff’s job including time as a police officer, Department of Public Safety Trooper and Narcotics Officer and Texas Ranger.

He always knew he wanted to go into law enforcement, specifically a trooper. Looking back at his career it is clear when he sets a goal it happens.

