5 tutorials to teach you how to apply eye shadow properly

By Mera Kilane

Whenever I walk into Sephora to gaze at all of the makeup (spoiler alert: I do this a lot), I always feel more than a little out of my league when I speak to the makeup artists.

Not because they have flawless skin.

Or because their eyeliner looks perfect.

Or because they have the most gorgeous eyebrows known to mankind.

Nope.

I can accept that I will never have any of those things.

But I cannot seem to get past the fact that, no matter how hard I try, I can never (ever!) make my eyeshadow look as amazing as theirs does. I mean, really, an artsy-fartsy person like myself should have nailed down the technique of blending and shading and making my eyes look amazing by now, but try as I might, I just can’t seem to crack the code.

So I did what I always do when I feel like a failure.

I spent more time than I’m comfortable admitting watching instructional tutorials on YouTube, and then I collected my favorites to share with you so that I can justify why I didn’t spend that time cooking or ironing or scrubbing our toilets.

I also put together my top 5 eyeshadow palettes of all time. Each of these offer shades that work for everyday wear, but that can also be dressed up for an evening out. Also? They are really easy to blend, and if you use them with the tips and tricks in the tutorials below, you will be blown away with the finished look!

1. Beginner Eye Makeup Tips & Tricks by TheMakeupChair

This is a quick tutorial that is filled with fabulous tips and tricks to help you get the hang of how to apply eye makeup.

2. How to Apply Eyeshadow Like a Pro by TheMakeupChair

This tutorial is for more natural-looking eyes, has great little tips thrown in, and uses makeup products you can buy at your local drug store. And I absolutely LOVE how she ties the look in with her lip gloss at the end!

3. Step-by-Step Eyeshadow Tutorial by gossmakeupartist

I never used eyeshadow primer before watching this tutorial (to be honest, I didn’t even known it existed), but after doing some research I decided to splurge on the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion and I haven’t looked back. Not only does my eyeshadow (even my cheap drug store palettes!) go on smoother, but I never (EVER!) get that annoying grease line on my eyelids!

4. Simple Eyeshadow Makeup Tutorial by Emma Pickles

If you don’t have hours to be fussing with makeup, but still want to look like you’ve put SOME effort into your appearance, this tutorial will blow you away. Seriously.

5. Super Simple Mistake-Proof Eyeshadow by gossmakeupartist

This tutorial shares one of the best (and, apparently, one of the oldest!) eyeshadow techniques of makeup artists, and it has taught me how to extend my eyeshadow out for a more dramatic look on the rare occasion that I’m going out for dinner and want to look a little more…sophisticated than I usually do. But it also works well for more subtle, natural looks.

6. Bonus Tip…

Whether you’ve made a mess of your eyeshadow, or just want to lift your eyes, this trick by gossmakeupartist will blow you away!

