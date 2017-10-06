Scott Davis selected mayor to serve through November election

The Bowie City Council selected Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis to fill out the unexpired term of mayor during Tuesday’s meeting.

The term will be up in November when the mayor’s race is on the Nov. 2 ballot. Terry Gunter was elected as mayor pro tem.

Davis was one of three candidates interviewed by the council last Friday night including Brian Allen, former Councilor Laura Sproles and James Morris.

With his appointment, Davis resigned his north ward position and the council will have 30 days to fill the vacancy, which has a year and a half remaining. Three people have already

submitted an application to be considered for the unexpired term of north councilor.

The council also consider a new water/sewer rate proposal and failed to approved the second reading of two previous ordinances.

Read the full story in the weekend News.