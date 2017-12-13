The combined choirs of Central Christian, Nocona, First Christian, Henrietta and First Christian Bowie will present a Christmas cantata, “Silent Night” at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Central Christian Church in Nocona.
The combined choir is directed by Lorra Lierly and she will be featured in a solo. There also will be a featured quartet including Wray Stewart, Susan Lawson, Kent Clayton and Matt George.
A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. There is no admission charge and the public is welcome to attend.
Area churches join together for Christmas cantata
