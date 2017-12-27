Will you make a resolution for 2018?

New Year’s Resolution Statistics
Percent of Americans who usually make New Year’s Resolutions 41 %
Percent of Americans who infrequently make New Year’s Resolutions 17 %
Percent of Americans who absolutely never make New Year’s Resolutions 42 %
Percent of people who felt they were successful in achieving their resolution 9.2 %
Percent who have infrequent success 48.4 %
Percent who never succeed and fail on their resolution each year 42.4 %
People who explicitly make resolutions are 10 times more likely to attain their goals than people who don’t explicitly make resolutions
Type of Resolutions (Percent above 100% because of multiple resolutions – 1,129 Respondents)
Self Improvement or education related resolutions 44.3 %
Weight related resolutions 32.4 %
Money related resolutions 42.1 %
Relationship related resolutions 22.8 %
Age Success Rates Data
Percent of people in their twenties who achieve their resolution each year 37.8 %
Percent of people over 50 who achieve their resolution each year 16.3 %
Length of Resolutions Data
Resolutions maintained through first week 72.6 %
Past two weeks 68.4 %
Past one month 58.4 %
Past six months 44.8 %
Statistic Brain Research Institute
