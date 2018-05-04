Is airbrushed makeup the way to go?

Hair and makeup is an important part of wedding day planning. Brides and grooms want to look their best on their wedding days, when they will no doubt take dozens of photos, if not more. Men may apply some oil-absorbing powder to tone down shine on their skin, but women tend to pull out all the stops when selecting bridal makeup often hiring professional makeup artists to create a signature look. Airbrush-applied makeup is an option women may want to explore.

The wedding resource The Knot says that makeup airbrushing is quite popular in the world of movies and modeling and is now becoming more popular among brides-to-be. When applied correctly by a professional, airbrush makeup can have a number of perks. Understanding airbrush makeup can help brides determine if it’s the best choice for them. Airbrush makeup is comprised of a very thin liquid makeup that is applied with the use of an air gun. This produces a thin, even layer of foundation, often creating a matte finish.

Makeup artists can custom-blend shades to get the right match for their customer’s skin tones. And because the fine mist of airbrush makeup enables true skin tone to show through, it can appear much more natural. Many airbrushed formulations are silicone-based, enabling long-lasting wear and water-resistant properties. This is advantageous when hugging and kissing on one’s wedding day.

Some airbrush makeup can last up to 16 hours. Some airbrush formulations are water- or alcohol-based. Alcohol-based options can be used to cover tattoos or birthmarks. Touchups are minimal with airbrush makeup, and the formulations can be layered to cover blemishes. Airbrush makeup also creates a pristine finish for applying other makeup. Airbrush makeup is compatible with well-moisturized skin and takes to it well, but dry skin may flake, crack and look flat, advises Essence Designs.

Brides who end up shedding tears of joy on their wedding days might find that airbrush makeup can streak, which can be difficult to cover up. Because it requires a certain skillset and equipment, airbrush makeup tends to be more expensive than traditional makeup when done by a professional. Airbrush makeup can create a flawless look and may be an option for brides to consider.