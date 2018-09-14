Prepare now to avoid dry, cracked winter skin

Winter weather brings harsh conditions that can wreak havoc on skin. Come winter, winds pick up, temperatures plummet and humidity levels in the air can drop. These factors create a recipe for sapping skin of its natural oils and vibrancy. Even the most well-maintained skin can be impacted by winter air, and the other changes the season brings forth. Taking the initiative ahead of winter’s arrival can help people salvage the appearance of their skin.

Start exfoliating. Skin’s radiance can be dulled by a buildup of dead skin cells. These cells also can clog follicles, leading to breakouts. Regular exfoliation one to three times per week can assist with the removal of dead skin cells. Ridding the outer layer of skin of unnecessary debris can also help skincare products penetrate more readily.

Choose a thick moisturizer. It may be necessary to ramp up moisturizing products to combat with dry, winter air. Look for products that contain shea butter, olive oil, jojoba oil, or cocoa butter. They’ll help retain moisture and protect the skin against the wind and cold.

Turn down the heat. While it’s important to stay warm, bundle up rather than cranking the heat. Avoid especially hot water in the shower as well. Hot water can strip the skin of its natural moisture. Therefore, be sure to take warm showers instead of boiling hot ones.

Invest in a hydrator. According to the experts at Glo Skin Beauty, hydrators are lighter than moisturizers, allowing them to penetrate further into the skin.

Use sunscreen. Do not deviate from daily sunscreen use. Even though conditions seem less sunny, skin still needs to be protected from harmful UV rays.

Wear gloves to protect hands. Frequent hand washing and exposure to cold temperatures can impact the skin on hands. Protect them with warm gloves and generously apply moisturizer.

Run the humidifier. Use a humidifier at night to keep skin supple and improve the health of nasal passages. Winter weather can be tough on skin. By preparing in advance of winter, people can head off dry skin and other problems.