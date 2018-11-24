By BARBARA GREEN

Six-year-old Hayden Hennessey has a big heart and he is using that compassion to help those in need by sharing a goodie bag of toiletries and useful items for those who may have little to nothing.

During this holiday week, people are filled with thankfulness for their families, homes and friends. This first grader is spreading his thankfulness throughout the year.

It may seem odd a little boy would take notice of a homeless person sitting under a highway overpass or in the alley by a gas station.

Hayden took note of these people and began asking his mom the hard questions of why and how come?

Hayden is the son of Carla and Tim Hennessey of Saint Jo. He is the youngest of four children ranging in age from 21, 18, 12 and six and attends Montague School where his mom is superintendent.

His mother recalls they saw a youngster on television giving out burritos to the homeless, and Hayden thought that was nice and he wanted to do something to help people.

Explaining just what a homeless person is to a six-year-old is not easy. Carla recalls they saw some homeless people standing outside a store in Gainesville and Hayden began asking questions about them.

Read the full feature in the weekend News.