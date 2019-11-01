Everett “J.R” Bruedigam

March 3, 1938 – January 1, 2019

NOCONA – Everett “J.R.” Bruedigam Jr., 80, died on Jan. 1, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

A private family service will be at a later date.

He was born on March 3, 1938 in Rosebud to Everett and Lilly Polk Bruedigam. He worked most of his life as an owner of a car dealership and was a 50 year Master Mason of James V. Callan Da-Lite Lodge #1422.

He is survived by his children, Donnie Bruedigam, Keller and Billy Jack Bruedigam, Silver City, NM; sisters, Nettie Roberts, Keller, Joan Wilson, Haslet and Jannie Walters, Denton; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.