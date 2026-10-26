Early voting reminder in Montague County extended hours this week

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the courthouse annex.

County officials hope the bids for the new county veteran’s memorial wall come in at a reasonable cost as proposals are opened Monday. The veteran’s memorial had two panels fall over and break last year, and one more the year before.

In an effort to create a more sturdy structure the court opted to create a new memorial that will have a similar design as the one that was damaged and has since been removed. It will use steel rods to anchor it to the foundation. A new foundation will be placed to support the new wall that will honor past and present veterans. Previous estimates have run around $400,000 with insurance finally pitching in its amount of up to $250,000. The court has already set aside funds for the project.

The following items will be addressed on the agenda: Consent agenda, 2027 Montague County resolution for the indigent defense grant program, sheriff’s office 2026 forfeiture report; consider Task Force Model Memo of agreement between the county and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; review animal control ordinance and precinct three request to sell interest in a Mack water truk and Etnyre distributor truck to precinct four for $30,884.12.