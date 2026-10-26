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Early voting reminder in Montague County extended hours this week

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3 days ago

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Early voting has extended hours in its final week going from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-Oct. 30, but only at the courthouse annex location.

Regular early voting at the other locations is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30.

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COUNTY LIFE

Strong early voting turnout in the county

Published

2 minutes ago

on

10/29/2026

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Just one week into early voting in Texas, it appears the state is going to have record turnout for the Nov. 3 general election as the first week in Montague County saw 22% of its approximately 16,000 registered voters cast their ballots early.
Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden announced Tuesday more than 4.2 million Texans cast ballots during the first six days of early voting for the Nov. 3 Election, representing approximately 22% of the state’s 19 million registered voters.
The total reflects early voting activity through Oct. 24 and submitted by Texas counties. Participation so far has surpassed the midterm of 2022.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said the first week of early voting saw 3,646 people vote.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News

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NEWS

Bowie City County to meet on Oct. 27

Published

6 days ago

on

10/23/2026

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The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 in council chambers.
After the consent agenda and public comments the following topics will be addressed:
Consider Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation project for park enhancement of the walking path and drainage work at Pelham Park; review the 2026 tax roll; authorize representatives for the city’s Texpool account, plus those Texpool accounts for Bowie Economic Development Corporation and 4B Sales Tax Corporation.

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NEWS

Court to open veteran’s marker bids

Published

6 days ago

on

10/23/2026

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Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the courthouse annex.
County officials hope the bids for the new county veteran’s memorial wall come in at a reasonable cost as proposals are opened Monday. The veteran’s memorial had two panels fall over and break last year, and one more the year before.
In an effort to create a more sturdy structure the court opted to create a new memorial that will have a similar design as the one that was damaged and has since been removed. It will use steel rods to anchor it to the foundation. A new foundation will be placed to support the new wall that will honor past and present veterans. Previous estimates have run around $400,000 with insurance finally pitching in its amount of up to $250,000. The court has already set aside funds for the project.
The following items will be addressed on the agenda: Consent agenda, 2027 Montague County resolution for the indigent defense grant program, sheriff’s office 2026 forfeiture report; consider Task Force Model Memo of agreement between the county and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; review animal control ordinance and precinct three request to sell interest in a Mack water truk and Etnyre distributor truck to precinct four for $30,884.12.

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