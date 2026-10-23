Bowie City County to meet on Oct. 27

Effective Dec. 1, the City of Bowie is collaborating with Medical Access & Service Advantage (MASA) to bring residents an emergency transport protection plan, automatically enrolling all residents with a voluntary $7.75 monthly contribution added to city water bills.

City Manager Bert Cunningham explained while the new fee automatically applies to all bills, residents can avoid the charge entirely by submitting an opt-out form by Nov. 10. Additionally, he noted that anyone who opts out within the first 90 days will receive a bill credit covering any previous months they were charged. Residents can still opt out at any time after the first 90 days to stop future charges, though no refunds will be provided for past months.

Residents who already carry MASA coverage, those on Medicaid or anyone who simply prefers not to participate can opt out of the monthly contribution and plan by completing the form at cityofbowietx.com/FormCenter/MASA-16/MASA-OptOut-Form-63.

QR code for opt out form

To help residents navigate the upcoming change, the city is hosting a public town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham St.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.