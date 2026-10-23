NEWS
Bowie City County to meet on Oct. 27
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 in council chambers.
After the consent agenda and public comments the following topics will be addressed:
Consider Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation project for park enhancement of the walking path and drainage work at Pelham Park; review the 2026 tax roll; authorize representatives for the city’s Texpool account, plus those Texpool accounts for Bowie Economic Development Corporation and 4B Sales Tax Corporation.
NEWS
Court to open veteran’s marker bids
Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the courthouse annex.
County officials hope the bids for the new county veteran’s memorial wall come in at a reasonable cost as proposals are opened Monday. The veteran’s memorial had two panels fall over and break last year, and one more the year before.
In an effort to create a more sturdy structure the court opted to create a new memorial that will have a similar design as the one that was damaged and has since been removed. It will use steel rods to anchor it to the foundation. A new foundation will be placed to support the new wall that will honor past and present veterans. Previous estimates have run around $400,000 with insurance finally pitching in its amount of up to $250,000. The court has already set aside funds for the project.
The following items will be addressed on the agenda: Consent agenda, 2027 Montague County resolution for the indigent defense grant program, sheriff’s office 2026 forfeiture report; consider Task Force Model Memo of agreement between the county and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; review animal control ordinance and precinct three request to sell interest in a Mack water truk and Etnyre distributor truck to precinct four for $30,884.12.
NEWS
MASA meeting planned
Effective Dec. 1, the City of Bowie is collaborating with Medical Access & Service Advantage (MASA) to bring residents an emergency transport protection plan, automatically enrolling all residents with a voluntary $7.75 monthly contribution added to city water bills.
City Manager Bert Cunningham explained while the new fee automatically applies to all bills, residents can avoid the charge entirely by submitting an opt-out form by Nov. 10. Additionally, he noted that anyone who opts out within the first 90 days will receive a bill credit covering any previous months they were charged. Residents can still opt out at any time after the first 90 days to stop future charges, though no refunds will be provided for past months.
Residents who already carry MASA coverage, those on Medicaid or anyone who simply prefers not to participate can opt out of the monthly contribution and plan by completing the form at cityofbowietx.com/FormCenter/MASA-16/MASA-OptOut-Form-63.
QR code for opt out form
To help residents navigate the upcoming change, the city is hosting a public town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham St.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Records numbers across Texas voting early
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Oct. 19 and continues through Oct. 30.
Ballots may be cast by early voters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19-Oct. 23 and Oct. 26-Oct. 30. Voting locations are at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center, 501 Pelham; Montague County Courthouse at Montague; H.J. Justin Building, 100 Clay in Nocona and the Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess in Saint Jo.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said there will be early voting extended hours, but only at the courthouse annex location. Voters may cast their ballot 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Election day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Voting by mail applications are due to the elections office by Oct. 23. Visit the county webpage, click elections for a form and additional details on delivering it to the election office or mailing it.
Local elections
All the county elected positions on the ballot are uncontested, however, there are four city and school district races.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death