BISD fills four top administrative jobs

Bowie School Trustees filled four top jobs this week examining superintendent recommendations and accepting them.

The board met in called sessions at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

Superintendent Blake Enlow announced the following staff selections made both days: Cory Mandrell as athletic director and head football coach, Sergio Menchaca as high school principal, Kathy Green as elementary principal and Ken Korbel, chief financial officer. Read the full story on all the new hires in the weekend Bowie News.