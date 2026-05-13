Sharon Blevins



July 15, 1955 – May 7, 2026

HENRIETTA – Barbara Gail Noble, 70, passed away on May 7, 2026.

The family received friends between 6-8 p.m. on May 11 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Henrietta.

A graveside service was st 10 a.m. on May 12 at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta with Roger Deerinwater officiating.

Barbara was born on July 15, 1955 in Fort Worth to Roland Dale and Lorena (Taylor) Proctor. She married Robert Noble on July 9, 1989. Barbara was a private duty nurse for many years and took care of her mother. She served as president, and owned and operated Abner’s Nutrition Center since 2004. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roland Dale Proctor; brother, Robert Dale Proctor; sister, Sherry Lynn Howard and granddaughter, Racey Sternadel.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Robert Noble; mother, Lorena Proctor; two sons, Matthew Sternadel and wife Terry, and Mitchell Sternadel and wife Crystal; step-children, Robert C. Noble, Denise Casey and husband Paul, and Bethany Razavizaqdeh and husband Michael; two sisters, Teresa Grant and Bonita Proctor; 11 grandchildren, Bailey, Hunter, Laci, Tyler, Hannah, Kiley, Chauncey, Phoenix, Alexis, Alexander and Jaidyn; three great-grandchildren, Tripp, Millie and Bennett; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.

Paid publication

Owens and Brumley Funeral Home and Cremation Center

1317 9th Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301

940-322-3181 | www.owensandbrumley.com