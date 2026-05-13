OBITUARIES
Roy Edward Gilleland
October 3, 1936 – May 2, 2026
NOCONA – Roy Edward Gilleland, 89, died on May 2, 2026 in Nocona, TX.
There will be no formal service. A special mass will be at a later date and his ashes will be buried by his parents at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wichita Falls.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1936 to Roy Lee and Tacoma (Poirot) Gilleland in Scotland, TX. He was an Eagle Scout, Scout Master, devout Catholic, member of Knights of Columbus and life member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union.
He was preceded in death by sister, Patsy and two brothers, Johnny and Jimmy.
He is survived by daughter, Lauren Bristow; son, Justin Gilleland; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his wife, Connie Jo.
OBITUARIES
Barbara Gail Noble
July 15, 1955 – May 7, 2026
HENRIETTA – Barbara Gail Noble, 70, passed away on May 7, 2026.
The family received friends between 6-8 p.m. on May 11 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Henrietta.
A graveside service was st 10 a.m. on May 12 at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta with Roger Deerinwater officiating.
Barbara was born on July 15, 1955 in Fort Worth to Roland Dale and Lorena (Taylor) Proctor. She married Robert Noble on July 9, 1989. Barbara was a private duty nurse for many years and took care of her mother. She served as president, and owned and operated Abner’s Nutrition Center since 2004. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roland Dale Proctor; brother, Robert Dale Proctor; sister, Sherry Lynn Howard and granddaughter, Racey Sternadel.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Robert Noble; mother, Lorena Proctor; two sons, Matthew Sternadel and wife Terry, and Mitchell Sternadel and wife Crystal; step-children, Robert C. Noble, Denise Casey and husband Paul, and Bethany Razavizaqdeh and husband Michael; two sisters, Teresa Grant and Bonita Proctor; 11 grandchildren, Bailey, Hunter, Laci, Tyler, Hannah, Kiley, Chauncey, Phoenix, Alexis, Alexander and Jaidyn; three great-grandchildren, Tripp, Millie and Bennett; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.
Paid publication
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1317 9th Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181 | www.owensandbrumley.com
OBITUARIES
Sharon Blevins
July 5, 1946 – May 8, 2026
WICHITA FALLS – Sharon Blevins, 79, died on May 8, 2026.
There was a visitation at 12:30 p.m. on May 11 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona, followed by a chapel service at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Eric Bayer officiating. Interment followed in Ringgold Cemetery.
She was born on July 5, 1946 in Jacksboro to Truman and Anna May Hazelton McCallister. She worked mostly as a nurse all of her life. She was also a member of First Baptist Church in Ryan, OK. She married the love of her life, Joe Blevins on June 22, 1963 in Jack County. Together they raised five sons and contributed to their community.
She preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents; sons, Stacy Lynn Blevins and Larry Sean Blevins; a granddaughter; sister, Ouida and brother, Rex McCallister.
She is survived by her sons, Brad Blevins, Antelope, Nile Blevins, Nocona, Lance Blevins, Hastings, OK, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Ryan First Baptist Church Angel Ministries, P.O. Box 159, Ryan, OK 73565.
OBITUARIES
Frankie Lee Engledow
October 10, 1937 – May 7, 2026
BOWIE – Frankie Lee Engledow, 88, died on May 7, 2026.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born in Shawnee, OK on Oct. 10, 1937 to Burnis H. and Katie Mae (Rice) Marler. She worked as a waitress at the Travel Inn, Hager Slack Co. and later was a secretary for W.R. Grace Oil Company in the 70s.
She is preceded in death by her son, Bryan Scott Coggin.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Engledow, Bowie; son, Bobby Coggin, Bowie; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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