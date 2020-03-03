3A boy’s basketball all-district awards released

Even with the boy’s state championship tournament on pause due to COVID-19, districts are still coming together to release their all-district awards.

While district leaders like Childress and City View got the prestigious awards and more representation, Bowie and Nocona both had a handful of athletes recognized.

For the Jackrabbits, versatile forward Braden Armstrong and dynamic guard Cade Thompson were named to the district’s second team. Honorable mention went to senior starters Riley Harris, Trevor Vann and Boo Oakley.

The Indians had two senior starters named to the first team all-district list. Post playing leading scorer Jason Sparkman and versatile do-everything player Carter Horn were honored.

Point guard and lead play initiator Landry McCasland was named to the district’s second team.

Honorable mention went to valuable starters Blake Gauna and Cesar Gutierrez as well as scorer off the bench Adam Meekins.

