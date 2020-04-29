Bowie Airport receives federal grant

Bowie Municipal Airport was awarded a federal grant of $30,000 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced this past week.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in Bowie who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (H.R. 748, Public Law 116-136) includes $10 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

