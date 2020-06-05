BISD approves pass/fail grading policy for year

By BARBARA GREEN

As this unusual school year winds down, trustees of the Bowie Independent School District approved a one-time modification to its grading policy during a brief called session Monday night.

During its April 20 meeting Superintendent Blake Enlow told the board administrators were developing a pass-fail grading systems for grades 1-12 due to the Coronavirus crisis. That final proposal was given to the board Monday focusing on the final six-weeks of grading much of which has been online, packet or workbook.

The last week of online assignments through the eLearning lessons will be May 8-15. Instructional contact will continue for the week of May 18-21. The last day of school will be May 21.

Enlow explained it has been a difficult process trying to develop a program that is fair and equitable to all the students. The indicators describe the level of participation, progress and expectations by all students in order to receive the number grade of 100 or 69 at the end of the grading period.

Based on the pass-fail system, fail is a 69 and under where there is no progress toward accomplishing the learning provided in content specific daily activities. Pass is 70 to 100 where the student showcases progress toward accomplishing the content specific daily activities.

