Commissioners meet on Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the courthouse annex.

Several policy updates will be considered as the court reviews a revised county personnel policy and a revised safety policy manual. Also employee related the court will consider a contract with Drug & Alcohol Testing Compliance Services for drug testing activities.

In recent months the court discussed whether or not to expand drug testing to all employees or remain with those required by law, such as those who carry commercial driver’s licenses.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Correction to fiscal budget 2021 for the district attorney state salary benefits line item; federal elections grant transfer of remaining funds; memorandum of understanding with the Abilene Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Inc.; memo of understanding between the Helen Farabee Centers Substance Abuse Service between the county judge and both justice of the peace officers and approve a replat in precinct two for two lots in the Flynn Stewart subdivision.