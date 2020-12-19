Nocona ISD discontinues remote learning

Citing “disengaged” students, Nocona Independent School District officials announced they will discontinue remote learning for certain groups of students based on absences and failing classes.

Notices were being sent out this week to families impacted by this changed. Dr. David Waters, superintendent, stated in the letter Nocona ISD will remove the remote learning option for students who currently meet one or both of the following criteria: Eight or more absences and failing two or more classes.

“Students who meet the criteria will be required to participate in in-person learning beginning Jan. 4, 2021. These students will not be permitted to return to virtual learning for the remainder of the school year unless they are granted an appeal, which will require medical documentation, or they are quarantined due to COVID-19,” states the letter.

