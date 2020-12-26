One injured in evening accident Tuesday

The driver of this Lincoln, Taylor Reed, 28, Bowie, was transported to Nocona General Hospital with injuries he received in this accident at 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 22. The accident occurred at State Highway 59 and 611 N. Lindsay. The police report states Reed was attempting to change lanes without enough clearance. He then struck Hector Rodriguez, 59, Bowie, driving a Honda Pilot on the right rear side. The impact caused the first vehicle to spin around coming to rest on a curb just off the main roadway.