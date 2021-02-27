Vaccine continues to elude Montague County

Texas allocated nearly 600,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for next week including 100 doses allocated to Nocona General Hospital.

The Center for Disease Control also continues shipping vaccine for the current week, delayed due to weather

As Texas thaws from this week’s winter storms, COVID-19 vaccine will again be distributed across the state in larger amounts. Texas providers have been allocated 591,920 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government for the week of Feb. 22.

Nocona General Hospital is scheduled to receive 100 news doses of the vaccine for this week.

