Man drowns in RWP park pond

A 23-year-old McKinney man died after the pickup he was driving went into a “swimming hole” at Rednecks with Paychecks and he drowned.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the incident occurred at 3:27 a.m. on March 19 on the Rednecks with Paychecks property outside Saint Jo. This was the weekend of the spring break event.

“The driver, Ian Miller, 23, McKinney, was reportedly driving through a mud pit when he went over an embankment and drove into the swimming hole where his vehicle began to sink in the water,” explained the sheriff.

Witnesses said they saw him leave the mud pit and drive into the 28-foot deep pond used for swimming. Thomas said people saw the lights of his vehicle and several jumped in trying to get to him, but they could not.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas also is questioning why the event did not obtain a mass gathering permit, which he is exploring.

