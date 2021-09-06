Let tea take you for an adventure

(Family Features) Visiting a new or favorite destination is one way to travel, but that’s not always possible. If you can’t escape to a new location, consider taking a mental break in the comfort of your own home with tea as your companion.

With many different varieties of tea to choose from, you can infuse your journey with flavor while enjoying wellness and relaxation benefits. Enjoy virtual travels – wherever you are – with these tips from the experts at Buddha Teas.

Rejuvenating Getaway

Even when you can’t get to a spa, tea can help you focus on wellness and refresh your body and mind. While yoga, meditation and massages can aid in recharging you physically and mentally, teas like chaga, detox dharma or mushroom wellness can further help you unwind. Chaga, a medium-bodied mushroom tea, can be enjoyed with honey or milk for a nurturing, peaceful escape. It can also help reset your center and give you a boost of healing energy without any caffeine. Mushroom teas blending flavorful herbs and spices can bring power and pleasure to your cup with remarkable immune boosting, wellness potential – no honey or milk is needed. If you’re seeking a total recharge, look for teas with organic ingredients such as ginger root, turmeric and black pepper blended with the super cleanser, burdock root, to create the perfect environment for your body to rid itself of all toxins.

Exploring Nature

If you enjoy hiking and connecting with nature, flower teas like Japanese cherry blossom, chamomile and lavender can be ideal companions. An option like Buddha Teas matches your appreciation for nature. The teas are 100% unaltered, organic and wildcrafted. They’re made from fresh herbs and tea leaves and packaged in bleach-free bags, so you can enjoy the purity of natural teas without harmful chemicals or additives.

Emotional Experience

Some journeys are more emotionally charged than others, from reminiscing trips down memory lane to quiet getaways intended to let you free your mind. A heightened sensory reaction to these kinds of emotionally significant destinations is best balanced with chakra teas. “Chakra” is the ancient Sanskrit word for the seven central points of energy that reside within, helping balance your physical, emotional and spiritual states.

Connecting with History

Seeing historical sites and learning about ancient people may inspire you to immerse yourself more fully in an unfamiliar culture. Root teas can help give you a taste of the unknown, such as green tea (Japan), dong quai (China), ashwaganda (India) or black cohosh (North America).

How to Make a Perfect Cup of Tea

Creating a cup of tea that perfectly pleases your taste buds and accentuates the flavor of the variety requires patience and diligence. Consider these steeping steps from Buddha Teas, crafters of beverages using high-quality, fresh herbs and leaves from fresh, organic and wild plants. The sources are harvested, gathered and packaged with conscious care to help you experience the true taste of tea.

Step 1: Water

Use fresh, preferably filtered, water. Many teas, especially herbal, include subtle flavors that can be lost or altered if prepared using unfiltered water.

Step 2: Temperature

Measure the temperature of heated water using an electric kettle with a variety of settings or a cooking thermometer. Consider these temperature guidelines for different types of teas:

Black (200-205 F)

Green (175-180 F)

Blends (190-205 F)

Matcha (175 F)

Herbal (205 F)

Oolong (185-205 F)

Pu-erh (195-205 F)

White (175-185 F)

Step 3: Steep

Once water reaches the proper temperature, pour water over one teabag per 8 ounces of water. (For a stronger brew, use additional teabags). Most teas require a 3-6-minute steep, depending on the type of tea and preferred strength.

Herbal teas may take longer to reach full strength than black, green or white teas, sometimes up to 10 minutes.

One thing to keep in mind: Each tea presents its own unique flavor profile, some naturally trending toward bitter. However, teas that are not naturally bitter will often become so if steeped at too high a temperature or for too long.

Find more ways to experience the true taste of tea at buddhateas.com.

